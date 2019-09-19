‘We think we missed the mark’: Amazon tells workers they can stay in their jobs, after announcing their roles would be eliminated

Amazon told employees last week that it planned to end its Virtual Customer Service Reserves program on November 10, as Business Insider previously reported.

Amazon gave Reserves employees three options: Take on more hours by moving to a Flex customer-service role, apply for another job within Amazon, or end their employment and accept severance.

Amazon sent an email to employees late Wednesday providing a fourth option: to contact human resources if they want to remain in their role.

“We think we missed the mark in explaining our goal – to be super clear, our intention is to offer more opportunity and hours for people in our Reserves program,” the email stated. “For anyone who is not able to shift to more hours, we are committed that no one loses their job. ”

Amazon said late Wednesday that it would allow employees affected by a recent role elimination to remain in their jobs, following a Business Insider report on the move.

Amazon told employees last week that it planned to end its Virtual Customer Service Reserves program on November 10. These employees can work as little as four hours a week answering customer service calls.

When announcing the role elimination, Amazon gave Reserves employees three options: Take on more hours by moving to a Flex customer-service role, apply for another job within Amazon, or end their employment and accept severance. The Flex role is the same position as Reserves, but requires a higher minimum number of weekly hours.

This change upset some Reserves employees who said they are unable to take on more hours.

Amazon responded late Wednesday by sending an email to its Virtual Customer Service employees explaining the move in more detail, and telling them to contact human resources if they want to maintain their current working schedule with Amazon.

“We think we missed the mark in explaining our goal – to be super clear, our intention is to offer more opportunity and hours for people in our Reserves program,” the email stated. “For anyone who is not able to shift to more hours, we are committed that no one loses their job.”

Read the email that Amazon sent to employees: