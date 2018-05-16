Amazon has started rejecting cities’ proposals for its second headquarters

caption Arlington, Texas. source Wikimedia Commons

Arlington, Texas, says that it is now out of the running for Amazon’s second headquarters project, known as HQ2, as of two weeks ago.

Arlington is about 20 miles from Dallas and had submitted a proposal as part of Dallas’ pitch to Amazon.

Arlington getting the boot means that Amazon has started to at least pare down the proposals it received from its 20-city shortlist.

That’s not really news for those who have been following closely along with Amazon’s HQ2 saga, but it was for some city officials who had submitted a bid to Amazon through their neighbor city, Dallas.

While Arlington did not make the 20-city shortlist for Amazon’s new headquarters, Dallas did. On Tuesday, Arlington city officials released details of the bid it had submitted jointly with Dallas, which Amazon rejected two weeks ago, according to the Texas Tribune.

Arlington had offered $921 million in incentives, it revealed after disclosing its bid had been rejected. That included things like parking space, incentives for Amazon to hire local residents, and land grants for developing the new headquarters. The pitch did not detail any incentives at the state level.

In the bid, the city also projected that in the next 10 years the project would result in at least 96,000 permanent jobs, $50 billion in salaries and wages, and $4 billion in sales that would be subject to taxes.

Arlington also confirmed that it hosted Amazon on a site visit some months back, as it was one of the 10 north Texas cities that were part of Dallas’ larger pitch. Other sites in and around Dallas are still in the running for HQ2.

The elimination of Arlington, while just part of the larger proposal from Dallas, is still significant. Amazon hasn’t publicly acknowledged any eliminations since it released its shortlist, but the company is clearly chugging right along in its selection process.