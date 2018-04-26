Amazon’s second headquarters will drive up housing costs — here’s exactly how much your rent will increase

- source
- Shutterstock
Amazon is expected to bring skyrocketing housing costs along with the thousands of high-paying jobs it’s promising to the city it selects as the home of its second headquarters.
The increases in rental costs will kick off next year, assuming Amazon starts hiring for its second headquarters in 2019, a Zillow spokeswoman told Business Insider.
Here’s how much annual rental costs will increase for each city next year if it wins the contest for Amazon’s second headquarters. The dollar value shown is how much rent will increase on an annual basis, according to each city’s median rent.
Atlanta: 3.6% ($602 increase)
- source
- MoveHub
Median rent: $1,394
Rent forecast in 2019: 3.2% ($45 more monthly)
Rent forecast with HQ2: 3.6% ($50 more monthly)
Austin: 1.5% ($303 increase)
- source
- Wikimedia Commons
Median rent: $1,686
Rent forecast in 2019: 0.7% ($12 more monthly)
Rent forecast with HQ2: 1.5% ($25 more monthly)
Boston: 5% ($1,423 increase)
- source
- Bill Damon/Flickr
Median rent: $2,371
Rent forecast in 2019: 3.6% ($85 more monthly)
Rent forecast with HQ2: 5% ($119 more monthly)
Chicago: -0.1% ($20 decrease)
- source
- Shutterstock
Median rent: $1,653
Rent forecast in 2019: -0.2% ($3 less monthly)
Rent forecast with HQ2: -0.1% ($2 less monthly)
Columbus: 2.4% ($379 increase)
- source
- f11photo/Shutterstock
Median rent: $1,317
Rent forecast in 2019: 1.1% ($14 more monthly)
Rent forecast with HQ2: 2.4% ($32 more monthly)
Dallas: 3.1% ($597 increase)
- source
- f11photo/Shutterstock
Median rent: $1,606
Rent forecast in 2019: 2.3% ($37 more monthly)
Rent forecast with HQ2: 3.1% ($50 more monthly)
Denver: 5.9% ($1,449 increase)
- source
- Shutterstock
Median rent: $2,047
Rent forecast in 2019: 3.6% ($74 more monthly)
Rent forecast with HQ2: 5.9% ($121 more monthly)
Indianapolis: -0.2% ($29 decrease)
- source
- Sean Pavone/Shutterstock
Median rent: $1,208
Rent forecast in 2019: -0.2% ($2 less monthly)
Rent forecast with HQ2: -0.2% ($2 less monthly)
Los Angeles: 4.9% ($1,615 increase)
- source
- Melpomene/Shutterstock
Median rent: $2,746
Rent forecast in 2019: 3% ($82 more monthly)
Rent forecast with HQ2: 4.9% ($135 more monthly)
Miami: 4.2% ($938 increase)
- source
- Ramunas Bruzas/Shutterstock
Median rent: $1,862
Rent forecast in 2019: 2.5% ($47 more monthly)
Rent forecast with HQ2: 4.2% ($78 more monthly)
Nashville: 3.3% ($593 increase)
- source
- Mark Skalny / Shutterstock.com
Median rent: $1,497
Rent forecast in 2019: 0.9% ($13 more monthly)
Rent forecast with HQ2: 3.3% ($49 more monthly)
New York: 0.7% ($202 increase)
- source
- Courtesy of TripAdvisor
Median rent: $2,401
Rent forecast in 2019: -1% ($24 less monthly)
Rent forecast with HQ2: 0.7% ($17 more monthly)
Philadelphia: 0.8% ($152 increase)
- source
- Sean Pavone/Shutterstock
Median rent: $1,579
Rent forecast in 2019: 0.4% ($6 more monthly)
Rent forecast with HQ2: 0.8% ($13 more monthly)
Pittsburgh: 2.9% ($370 increase)
- source
- MoveHub
Median rent: $1,063
Rent forecast in 2019: -0.1% ($11 less monthly)
Rent forecast with HQ2: 2.9% ($31 more monthly)
Raleigh: 4.3% ($741 increase)
- source
- Sean Pavone/Shutterstock
Median rent: $1,436
Rent forecast in 2019: 2.4% ($34 more monthly)
Rent forecast with HQ2: 4.3% ($62 more monthly)
Washington: 1.1% ($283 increase)
- source
- Orhan Cam/Shutterstock
Median rent: $2,146
Rent forecast in 2019: 0.5% ($11 more monthly)
Rent forecast with HQ2: 1.1% ($24 more monthly)
Toronto: 1.6% ($198 increase)
- source
- Jérôme Decq/Getty
Median rent: $1,031
Rent forecast in 2019: 1.4% ($14 more monthly)
Rent forecast with HQ2: 1.6% ($16 more monthly)