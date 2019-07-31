Amazon has a little-known section where you can buy its most viral fashions

caption A selection of what Amazon calls its most viral items. source Amazon

Amazon has a little-known shopping section on its website featuring its most viral fashion items.

The items that appear here are taken from the Amazon Fashion Instagram page, which includes clothing and accessories which it says have been selected by influencers and Amazon’s fashion team.

clothing and accessories which it says have been selected by influencers and Amazon’s fashion team. Amazon has been working hard to break into fashion. Most recently, it launched its new fashion initiative, The Drop, which has seen it partner with a series of influencers to create exclusive collections for its site.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Amazon knows exactly how to sell you books and electronics but it still has a ways to go in mastering the art of selling clothes.

Some find shopping for clothes on Amazon an overwhelming and unappealing experience – so the company is looking to change that. To do so, it is focusing on creating a more curated fashion assortment, using its Instagram page and now an area of its site to do so.

The new area of its site, which was first spotted by People, has a selection of its most viral items, which were featured on the Amazon Fashion Instagram page. These items range from a widely popular $139 winter coat – which made the rounds among some of New York’s most stylish dressers last winter – to trendy hair clips that cost under $6.

Read more: Wealthy shoppers are going crazy over this jacket that costs $90 on Amazon – and it should terrify Canada Goose

This is all part of Amazon’s grand plan to be seen as a shopping destination for fashion.

In recent years it has ramped up its efforts to make this happen – launching private label brands, rolling out a try-before-you-buy clothing service, and most recently, setting up The Drop, a new initiative that has seen it work with a series of fashion influencers to create exclusive collections for its site.

Take a look at some of its most viral items that are listed on the site below:

Women’s Orolay down jacket, $139 to $150.

source Amazon

Find the jacket here.

Adidas women’s Cloudfoam running shoe, $31 to $155.

source Amazon

Find the sneakers here.

Acrylic alligator hair clips, $9.99.

source Amazon

Find the hairclips here.

Wantdo women’s lightweight down jacket, $59.

source Amazon

Find the jacket here.

Bling hairpins, $5.99.

source Amazon

Find the hairclips here.

Women’s Dolce Vita Bardot Combat Boot, around $179.

source Amazon

Find the boots here.

Amazon’s Lark & Ro women’s single-breasted collar coat, $85.

source Amazon

Find the coat here.

Loeffler Randall jade mule, $112 to $285.

source Amazon

Find the shoes here.

Joie women’s pullover, $220 to $278.

source Amazon

Find the pullover here.

Shoshanna bikini top, $51 to $142.

source Amazon

Find the bikini top here.