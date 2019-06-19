Amazon will start sharing some delivery drivers’ names and photos with customers

Starting this month, Amazon will provide customers with the first name and photograph of delivery drivers carrying their packages, the company confirmed to Business Insider.

The notification will also show the location of the driver on a map through Amazon’s Map Tracking feature.

The details will be displayed similarly to how Uber and Lyft share driver information.

The change will impact only Amazon Flex drivers, who work as independent contractors and deliver packages using their own vehicles.

The identifying information will be shared with customers once a driver is within 10 stops of their delivery address. The notification will also show the location of the driver on a map through Amazon’s Map Tracking feature.

“Some customers like to know as many details as possible for their deliveries and we are constantly looking for more ways to help them,” an Amazon spokeswoman told Business Insider.

The change will impact only Amazon Flex drivers, who work as independent contractors and deliver packages using their own vehicles. It’s possible that Amazon could later extend it to other drivers, as well, such as those working for third-party contractors – which Amazon calls Delivery Service Partners.

“We’re always looking for ways to improve customer and driver experiences,” a spokeswoman said.

In a recent message to Amazon Flex Drivers announcing the change, the company said that sharing identifying information about drivers “helps customers prepare for your arrival to ensure a successful delivery.”

Amazon also recently started requiring its drivers to snap selfies on the road to verify their identities.

These selfies are not the photos that will be shared with customers. Customers will instead receive drivers’ Amazon Flex account photo.

