Amazon gifts must be ordered by these holiday shipping deadlines to guarantee they arrive in time for Christmas

You’ve spent time curating the perfect list of gifts, now you just have to make sure they get here on time.

Many retailers, like Amazon, offer detailed delivery calendars that map out when you need to place your orders to get your gifts on time.

If you live in an area serviced by Prime Now, you can make orders up until December 24 (Christmas Eve) to receive them in time for Christmas Day. Keep reading for all of the details about Amazon’s holiday delivery calendar for 2019.

Everything seems to get more chaotic around the holidays – there’s a rush at work and your calendar continues to fill up with events and parties to attend. Suddenly, it’s the week before Christmas and you realize you forgot to find a gift. The good news is that you’re not alone – plenty of us fall victim to last-minute gifting. But even if it’s just a few days before the holidays, you can still find thoughtful gifts they’ll appreciate – we have plenty of inspiration.

So, maybe you don’t need to worry about finding the right gift, but you do need to worry about making sure that gift arrives on time. Luckily, if you like to shop online, many retailers have “buy by” dates that let you know when you need to purchase a product to guarantee it arrives by December 25.

Amazon is just one retailer that has released a detailed Prime member holiday delivery calendar to take the stress out of online shopping during the holidays.

It outlines what shipping options are available, and until when, to ensure delivery before Christmas for Prime members. Even if you aren’t a Prime member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of the holiday shipping options.

The following dates only apply to the contiguous US, though it’s a good idea to double-check the delivery dates in your cart at checkout to be sure you’ll get your gifts in time. You can always check out this chart for more information about Amazon Prime shipping benefits.

Sunday, December 22: Last day for free two-day delivery on tens of millions of items.

Last day for free two-day delivery on tens of millions of items. Monday, December 23: Last day for free one-day delivery on over ten million items.

Last day for free one-day delivery on over ten million items. Tuesday, December 24: Last day for free same-day delivery (in select areas, on qualifying orders over $35. Learn more). Also the last day for free two-hour delivery with Prime Now (in select areas. Learn more).

Happy shopping!