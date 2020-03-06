Amazon Singapore Celebrates the Success of Women Entrepreneurs this International Women’s Day

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 6 March 2020 – This International Women’s Day, Amazon Singapore is shining the spotlight on women entrepreneurs and celebrating their success stories on Amazon.sg. In support of diversity and equal opportunities for women, Amazon Singapore has created a dedicated webpage profiling four women entrepreneurs and their inspiring stories.

The feature highlights stories from the founder of local vegan skincare brand Handmade Heroes, Lynsey Lim, founder of classical musical toy brand VOSEGO, Joanna Skubisz, founder of Rui Smiths, Debbie Cai, and co-founder of baby and maternity lifestyle brand KeaBabies, Jane Neo. From handmade skincare products to educational music toys, customers can read more about how these women entrepreneurs grow their Singapore-based businesses with Amazon and shop their offerings on Amazon.sg starting today until 31 March, 2020.









In addition to the special dedication to women entrepreneurs on Amazon.sg, Amazon Singapore is also offering all small and medium businesses interested in selling on Amazon.sg, a monthly subscription seller fee waiver. All small and medium businesses interested in growing their presence with Amazon.sg can enjoy cost savings of $29.90 per month, valid from now until 31 December 2020.

Bernard Tay, Country Leader, Amazon.sg Seller Services and Head of Amazon Global Selling Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand, says: “At Amazon, we aim to empower small businesses to succeed on a global stage and offer equal opportunities to all businesses selling with Amazon. This International Women’s Day, we are privileged to recognise the achievements of these women entrepreneurs and celebrate their business successes on Amazon. In the #EachforEqual spirit, they are role models for aspiring small business owners and we look forward to working with more women entrepreneurs like them on our journey to expand selection and innovate on behalf of our Singapore customers.”

Established in 2015, Handmade Heroes found success by first selling on Amazon to international markets such as the US, UK and Germany, and subsequently on Amazon.sg.

“Nothing makes me happier and motivates me more than someone coming up to me or a raving review on how much our products have helped their skincare needs,” said Lynsey Lim, founder of Handmade Heroes. “Thanks to Amazon, we’re able to reach a much wider customer base and have seen our sales increase by sevenfold. Beyond the increased customer reach, we’re also able to leverage Amazon’s warehousing and logistics services to streamline our operations and keep costs low. This in turn, frees up our time and resources to focus on innovating and improving our product lines to cater to evolving customer demands and trends.”

Founded by husband-and-wife team, Jane Neo and Ivan Ong, KeaBabies is a baby and maternity lifestyle brand that designs quality products for modern parents. In October 2017, KeaBabies started selling with Amazon US and has since expanded to Canada, Europe, Australia, Mexico, Japan, and Singapore.

“Our mission to inspire modern parents to build strong parent-child bonds and create wonderful moments together. We believe that through strong parent-child bonds, parents can create a loving and inspiring environment to nurture their child’s full potential,” said Jane Neo, co-founder of KeaBabies.

“Within two years of partnering with Amazon, we’ve seen our sales grow tremendously,” said Jane Neo. “The tools offered by Amazon make selling so easy as KeaBabies is able to manage all of its sales from different marketplaces in one account. Amazon also takes care of all the fulfilment needs so that we can focus on growing the business and our brand.”

As a one-person enterprise, Joanna Skubisz oversees the design, production and sale of VOSEGO‘s classical music toys. With so many aspects of the business to manage by herself, in addition to raising her two little boys aged two years and seven months, Fulfilment by Amazon (FBA) service helped VOSEGO to reach customers fast and get their feedback quickly.

“The Amazon.sg team has been very helpful in making sure the launch of my brand was off to a great start. They ensured my listings were optimized and suggested ways to drive sales from day one,” said Joanna Skubisz, founder of VOSEGO.

Catering to professional nail technicians, Rui Smiths provides refined and reliable tools to create beautiful, flawless manicures and pedicures. Founder Debbie Cai was certain that she wanted to keep business operations lean and not be saddled with the demands of a physical store. Thus, it was important for her to find a trusted e-commerce platform with a ready, worldwide audience.

“Choosing to sell on Amazon was a no brainer. The Amazon buyer-seller-supplier-service provider ecosystem is unparalleled, and it’s been very easy to sell internationally from the get-go,” said Debbie Cai, founder of Rui Smiths.

To find out more about small and medium businesses selling on Amazon, visit: https://www.amazon.sg/sell.





