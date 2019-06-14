Amazon now sells a boat-shaped pool float that fits up to 6 people and has a built-in cooler

caption You can bring your friends along for the ride with a giant, inflatable pool float that’s shaped like a boat. source Amazon

From pickle-shaped pool floats to ones shaped like a Taco Bell hot sauce packet, this summer’s lineup of floating products may be the most unique yet.

Now, you can bring your friends along for the ride. Amazon is selling Sun Pleasure‘s “6-Person Inflatable Bay Breeze Boat Island Party Island,” a giant, inflatable pool float that’s shaped like a boat and comes with a built-in cooler that can hold everything from snacks to water, soda, and booze. And although the raft comfortably seats up to six people, it has eight cupholders, so some people can have more than one drink if they’d like.

To get in and out of the raft, there’s an inflatable step-up platform on the back of the raft. Meanwhile, sunbathers can enjoy the open, elevated portion towards the front. The float also has five heavy-duty handles attached to the sides for easy transport.

The boat-shaped raft is available on Amazon for $319.99. Although an air pump is not included, you can buy one on Amazon here.