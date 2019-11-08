AMAZON SMALL BUSINESS AWARDS: Read about the 18 finalists and choose your favorites to win each category

caption Jeff Bezos is a fan of small businesses source Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Amazon’s first ever Small Business Awards recognize third-party sellers who exemplify the some combination of company narrative, product selection, and customer obsession.

The 18 finalists range from industrial manufacturing teams to solo-preneurs, based in 12 states across the US.

Business Insider asked each of them to share their keys to successful entrepreneurship, and for their recommended tools and resources that keep them on their game.

Amazon customers can sign into their accounts and vote until midnight on November 8, and the winners will be announced in mid-December.

More than 1,300 businesses nominated themselves for Amazon’s Small Business of the Year awards, and these finalists are eligible for a prize package worth an estimated $80,000. The perks include dedicated account management, advertising and promotion assistance, and a visit to the Seattle HQ.

