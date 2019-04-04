Here’s how much Amazon stock Mackenzie Bezos will own after giving 75% of their stake to Jeff

caption Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie Bezos source Jörg Carstensen/picture alliance via Getty Images

Mackenzie Bezos tweeted on Thursday that she is giving her ex-husband Jeff 75% of their Amazon stake and all of its voting rights.

The Bezos owned 78.8 million shares, or about 16% of the company.

Mackenzie Bezos says she will give ex-husband and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos 75% of their Amazon stock while reliquishing all interests in the Washington Post and space-travel company Blue Origin, she said in a Thursday tweet.

The former Mrs. Bezos will be left with $35.6 billion while Jeff Bezos will retain a $106.7 billion stake in the company. Mackenzie has also given all of her voting rights to Jeff, assuring his control over the company.

Together, the couple owned 78.8 million shares, or about 16% of the company. The stock was down 0.4% at $1,812 a share following the news.

Amazon shares were up 20.6% this year.

This story is developing. Check back for details….