17 subscription boxes you can order on Amazon — from healthy snacks to editor-approved beauty products

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

caption Bean Box coffee subscription source Bean Box Facebook

Amazon has a host of subscription boxes, from flowers, to beauty, to award-winning coffee roasters.

You can combine the convenience and savings of a subscription with your Amazon account to get the most out of your money.

Below are 17 of the best subscription boxes on Amazon worth considering.

Find a ranking to the best subscription boxes on the internet here.

Both Amazon and subscription services strike the familiar chord of convenience.

Amazon does so with its low prices, fast shipping, and a general encyclopedic library of everything ever created available for order online. Subscription boxes do so by letting you “set and forget” basics you love – which can range from healthy snacks to a new STEM project for kids – to be delivered on an ongoing basis to your doorstep. It can negate the half-hearted research you put into finding different brews for your morning coffee, or supply you with freshly-cut flowers so you never have to be reminded by a dead bouquet again.

Another perk to the two services is, often, the savings. Amazon has made its name by being the cheapest option (most of the time), and subscriptions typically promise savings of up to $50 per box. You can get full- and travel-sized versions of Allure’s favorite beauty products for $15 every month, or hardcover children’s books at 40% off their listing price.

If you’re looking to mesh the convenience and savings, it’s worth browsing the subscription boxes already available for order on Amazon. Check out in a few clicks with your Amazon account and info, cancel anytime, and get the same Amazon guarantees applied across the board. Find a few of the best options to consider below.

Below are 17 subscription boxes you can order on Amazon:

Allure

source Amazon

Try Allure magazine editors’ favorite beauty products for $15 per month. The box comes with full- and travel-sized products hand-selected by Allure experts, plus helpful beauty tips and how-to content. Considering a nice lip balm can cost $17, this box is a great value.

Driftaway coffee

source Etsy

Here’s your solution to supermarket coffee and coffee runs in general. Driftaway will send you four coffees from around the world with different roast levels every month. They’re whole bean, single origin coffees roasted and shipped from Brooklyn. Plus, there are notes on the origin of each and the farmers that actually grew the coffee you’re drinking.

BloomsyBox

source Facebook

BloomsyBox makes the dream of consistently having farm-fresh flowers in the house a reality. Choose the mixed flowers box or roses-only for your choice of beautiful flowers from sustainable farms.

FaceTory

source Facetory/Instagram

Get four or seven facials sent to your door every month. They range from sheet masks to hydro-gels, so you can rely on classics as well as try something new.

Cairn

source Cairn/Instagram

Get expertly-curated and tested outdoor products every month to inspire you to get outdoors more frequently. You’ll save up to $50 off retail value for each collection, and you don’t have to do the legwork of researching, buying, and testing on your own time to figure out what’s most worth it in outdoor conditions.

SnackNation

source Facebook

SnackNation helps you discover delicious, healthier snacks. Each month, you’ll get an assortment of expertly curated snacks that range from sweet to savory.

Field to Cup

source Amazon

If you’re into tea, you might like Field to Cup for loose-leaf teas. There are three tiers depending on how much tea comes in each box, so you can customize based on how much you drink.

Bean Box

source Bean Box

Try out a new coffee brewer from Seattle and Portland every month with Bean Box. You can choose between six boxes to get started: all roasts, dark, decaf, espresso, light, and medium, and you’ll start getting 12-ounce bags from award-winning roasters.

KitNipBox

source KitNipBox

If you love your cat, there’s no other way they’d prefer you to prove it. Every month, a box of toys and treats will show up for them to devour or ignore. Plus, a portion of the proceeds and/or products are donated to shelters and rescues.

STEM Club Toy Subscription

source Amazon

STEM Club is a great way to help develop or encourage your child’s interest in STEM. There are three age groups to choose between (3-4, 5-7, and 8-13) so you’re providing enough of a challenge. You can also opt to get a new Club box every one, two, or three months.

The Dapper Dog

source Facebook

Pick one of two boxes depending on your pup’s weight, and your boxes will include everything from full-sized treats to toys and accessories, plus a signature bandana and more. Like the option for cats, a portion of sales from every box go towards helping rescue and shelter dogs.

Prime Book Box

source Steven John/Business Insider

Instead of reminding yourself to pick up more kids’ books, the Prime Book Box will just come on schedule to keep the kids freshly entertained and to give you an ongoing occasion for a family reading time. They’re hand-picked and age-appropriate, and they’ll come every one, two, or three months depending on your preferences.

Bitsbox

source Bitsbox

Love the idea of kids assembling a coding project, but don’t love the idea of making one yourself? Bitsbox is made from kids ages 6-12 and helps them eventually learn to develop apps. Each box has a new computer science concept that builds on the previous month’s project so they can compound what they’re learning for a better, bigger understanding.

Gentleman’s Box

source Gentleman’s Box Facebook

Every month for $25, the gentleman in question will receive four to six style accessories like pocket squares, nice socks, cufflinks, and one free year’s worth of GQ.

SnackSack

source Facebook

This snack subscription works with dietary restrictions, but it also offers traditional options. Classic, vegan, and gluten-free versions all come with 12 healthy snacks to munch on each month.

Spartan Carton

source Spartan Carton

If you’re looking for new fitness products, Spartan Carton will send supplements, snacks, and new workout gear each month. It may also serve as some ongoing motivation.

Candy Club

source Candy Club

Get your monthly fix of sweet and savory with a Mostly Sweet or Mostly Sour box. You can also opt between a three-pack or a six-pack.

Check out more subscription box recommendations: