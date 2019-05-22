32 of the hottest toys for kids of all ages, according to Amazon’s Summer Toy List

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Amazon

School is almost out for summer, and that means your kids are going to start sitting around the house all day instead of going out and about.

We’ve rounded up a list of 32 toys from Amazon’s Summer Toy List that are designed to encourage them to get outside, keep their minds active, and get together with a group of friends.

From shape puzzles and play kitchens to lawn games and sports equipment, they’ll continually exercise their bodies and minds while home for the summer.

Many of the recommended toys are Prime eligible, so if you don’t have a Prime membership yet, now’s a good time to get one – especially as Prime Day 2019 is expected to feature tons of great deals this July.

School will soon be out for summer, and that means your kids are going to be spending more time at home and less time out and about. Throughout the summer, they’re going to need toys that encourage them to get outside, keep their minds active, and get together with a group of friends.

We’ve rounded up 32 of the best summer toys for children, according to Amazon’s Summer Toy List. These toys are designed to keep their minds and bodies mobile through their time off from school. From shape puzzles and play kitchens to lawn games and sports equipment, you won’t be asking them to get up and do something again.

With a wide spread of options that are great for children aged from birth through their early teens, these toys will help your kids have a summer they’ll remember.

Here are 32 of the top summer toys according to Amazon:

A piano to teach your baby the magic of music

source Amazon

Dance to the music with your little one as they learn to match colors by following the sheet music or creating their own song. Maybe they’ll be the next Taylor Swift.

A fitness tracker that helps you monitor their chore responsibilities

source Amazon

Turn daily activity into a fun competition with this kid-friendly fitness tracker. The display can help them monitor their steps, sleep, assigned chores, and daily activity, while the parental app can help you monitor their daily activities and give them a gentle nudge on their chores.

Bring the basketball court to the pool

source Amazon

When ball is life the court can be anywhere. The multi-height adjustable hoop and regulation-size ball will ensure they’ll be making free throws like Steph Curry all summer long.

An interactive toy to help with development

source Amazon

Your child will stay engaged with this classic toy. Made from bright colors and various shapes, this beaded maze can help develop sensory skills, motor skills, and hand-eye coordination.

A kit that can teach them to code

source Amazon

The easy-to-follow computer software will help them learn basic coding skills that can be uploaded to the physical switchboard. They can work towards programming a light show, setting a digital clock, or starting a motor. These skills can help them win the science fair once school starts again.

A car only a toddler can drive

source Amazon

Zip around the driveway with your child in this Dino mini-car via the parent-push handle. When they get a little older, you can remove the floorboard insert and let them power their “vehicle” themselves.

A swing set for the backyard

source Amazon

Bring the park to your backyard with this swing and trapeze set. Each swing can hold up to 115 pounds and meets the ASTM safety standards for residential use.

A kid-friendly kitchen

source Amazon

Their imagination can take off with this kitchen set that includes a replica refrigerator, freezer, oven, cabinet, microwave, and cordless phone. Warning: You might be left wondering where all your pots and pans have gone.

A game the kids can play outside

source Amazon

For tweens and teens, this lawn game is a great alternative to games that keep them locked up inside. Play it in the backyard or pack it in its carrying bag to take to the park, the fun can go anywhere.

Create crystals in their at-home laboratory

source Amazon

Make science fun with this National Geographic crystal growing kit. Whether they are into chemistry or magic, they’ll be excited to see how big they can get their crystal to grow!

A robot that can do it all

source Amazon

Keep your child occupied for days with this friendly robot pal. Using the remote control, your child can speak through the robot, send it on spy missions to transmit nearby sounds, carry lightweight items, or play soccer with it. With so many functions, it will challenge your child to get creative with what Mibro can do.

A bouncy trampoline for toddlers to get out their energy

source Amazon

Toddlers have lots of energy they need to exert throughout the day. Let them bounce their zoomies out on this 3-foot personal trampoline equipped with stability bar.

A soap-making kit

source Amazon

Decorate the guest bathroom with one-of-a-kind soap. Kids can create 10 different soaps from molds that include glitter, stickers, colors, and a delightful coconut papaya fragrance. You’ll be proud and they’ll be clean.

A golf club set to help them go pro

source Amazon

Before the best of the best go pro, they start out with a set of junior clubs. Great for the driving range or the course, this set comes with six basic club sizes and a carrying bag to go with it.

These car-pals made for the smallest of hands

source Amazon

Once your baby starts crawling, you’ll never be able to stop them from moving around. They can now zoom around the living room with the help of these hand-sized Disney gripper push cars.

A pool floaty with a shaded canopy

source Amazon

Enjoy some (safe) fun in the sun with this interactive baby float. It comes with a removable canopy that offers sun protection equivalent to SPF 50 on the brightest of days.

Turn their rock collection into a gem collection

source Amazon

They can take any old rock from the backyard and make it shine with this easy-to-use stone polisher. It also comes with an information guide and nine types of gemstones from around the world for the young geologist in them.

An interactive educational game that works in both the virtual and real world

source Amazon

Transform your Fire tablet into a learning tool with this attachment that allows your child to play educational games in both the virtual world and the real world. From reading and math to art and problem solving, this system blends core learning subjects and playtime together.

A t-ball set that they can play with three ways

source Amazon

Get them ready for the big leagues with this three-in-one T-ball launcher. Either adjust the tee, self-launch the ball, or attach a hose for a water-powered pitch – each way can help them advance to a new level in the game.

Get them their first car

source Amazon

Their first car doesn’t need to cost tens of thousands of dollars when you can get them this two-seater Chevy Silverado. Watch them cruise around at speeds up to 5 mph in their luxury, battery-powered vehicle.

Become a wizard like Harry Potter by programming your wand

source Amazon

Learn magic (or basic coding skills), to activate the wand like Harry Potter. Kids can work through more than 70 coding challenges that will allow their wand to virtually make feathers fly, goblets multiply, or create fire.

A colorful toy that teaches hand-eye coordination

source Amazon

Give your kids their first puzzle with this 5-piece set. It will help them learn basic shapes like an oval, triangle, circle, square, and rectangle. Before you know it, they’ll be tackling 1,000 piece puzzles.

A day at the beach without the traffic

source Amazon

Bring the beach home with this 6-pound kinetic sand sandcastle set. Build the strongest fortress then use the included tools to cut, dig, and rake your kinetic sand.

Figurines to gear up for the premiere of Toy Story 4

source Amazon

Gear up for the release of “Toy Story 4” with these character figurines of the most popular toys. Andy doesn’t mind sharing Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Slinky, or introducing you to his new friends: Forky and Duke and Gabby Gabby.

Turn barbecues into a competition with this lawn game

source Amazon

Lawn games are great for any summer party, and the whole family can get involved! Play bean bag toss or washer toss by aiming for the colored holes worth various points.

Hold a concert in your home with this karaoke machine

source Amazon

Get the whole family involved or turn a sleepover into a concert with this karaoke machine. Play your favorite ’90s music from old CDs or stream the hit of the summer via Bluetooth to put on the show of the century.

A magnetic fishing game that helps them count

source Amazon

Now your kids can go fishing whenever they want with this magnetic fishing game that includes two rods and 10 fish. While they’re playing, they won’t even realize they’re honing their hand-eye coordination and math skills.

A sewing kit that lets them create a pillow-friend

source Amazon

Bring to life a furry llama friend with this sewing kit. It includes pre-cut patterns and a variety of accessories so kids can create something totally unique to them.

A go kart to race down the driveway

source Amazon

The driveway can be their racetrack on this self-pedal Go Kart. The side skid break can help them control their speed or safely stop the kart.

A gaming system they can use at home or on-the-go

source Nintendo

Dock the Switch in the console for TV and multi-player fun or take it on-the-go. Wherever they are, they can play their favorite video games.

Construct a catapult using this kit

source Amazon

With this kit, kids can build their very own ballista, bombard, and catapult based off of Da Vinci’s engineering drawings. Once complete, let their imagination take them to battle or compete in a competition of distance and strength.

A class racing game with Mario and Luigi

source Amazon

Get the party started with this twist on the classic four-player game. Your child can put their skills to the test in 80 brand new mini-games and tracks.