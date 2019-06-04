You can now buy a taco blanket that lets you curl up like your favorite snack

By
Daniel Boan
-
First, there was the burrito blanket. Now, there's the taco blanket.

Amazon

Whether you’re lounging on the couch in a tortilla blanket or at the pool in an avocado float, larger-than-life food-shaped items are becoming a big trend in 2019.

The latest discovery that’s taking over the internet, as spotted on Delish, is a taco blanket that lets you curl up like a tortilla filled with lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese.

The blanket currently retails for $34.95.

Amazon

The blanket by Gilbins currently retails for $34.95 on Amazon and has mostly positive reviews from customers. Some reviewers called the blanket lightweight enough for the warmer temperatures but thick enough for the colder nights,” while another called it a “great gift for the taco lover in your life.”

Less positive reviews said that the blanket was on the small side, with one customer writing that it “will best fit a child, or an adult the size of a child.”

The reviews are mostly positive.

Amazon

Read more: You can now buy a tortilla blanket so you can curl up like a burrito

If you have more of a sweet tooth, the brand also sells a $29.99 ice cream cone-shaped blanket complete with multicolored sprinkles.

There's also an option for dessert lovers.

Amazon

You can also complete your taco sleeping gear with an $11.99 realistic-looking pillow from Pillow Fun.

You can go all-out by adding a taco pillow.

Amazon

Between this and the burrito blanket, it looks like there’s no shortage of food-inspired products to help you relax on lazy days.