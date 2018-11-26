Amazon’s 10 best Cyber Monday tech deals — if you have only $100 to spend

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Black Friday may be a big deal if you’re into heading to physical retail stores, but for those who prefer to shop from the comfort of their own couch, Cyber Monday is perhaps an even bigger deal.

Everything from TVs to gaming consoles gets discounts on Cyber Monday – so it’s worth keeping an eye out for something you might be interested in.

Of course you may not want to spend hundreds of dollars on tech in just one day. That is why we’ve put together this guide.

Scroll down for the best Amazon tech deals under $100 for Cyber Monday. (You can also check out our favorite Cyber Monday deals under $50 here.) You can visit Business Insider Coupons to find up-to-date promo codes for a number of online stores.

Looking for even more deals? We’ve rounded up the best Cyber Monday deals on the internet.

Amazon Echo smart speaker

The Amazon Echo took the world by storm when it was first released in late 2014, and for good reason: It’s considered to be the first smart speaker, and it features Amazon’s digital assistant, Alexa.

The Echo is now on its second generation, and boasts a smaller footprint, better design, and improved audio, all while still offering the same “Skills” that any other Echo device has to show. For Cyber Monday, the Amazon Echo comes at $69, which is a hefty $30 off the original price of $99.

The second-generation Echo isn’t the only Echo device getting discounts. Amazon has also discounted the cheaper All-New Echo Dot to $24, down from $49.99, and the Echo Spot down to $49.99, from $69.99.

We think the full-size Echo is the best deal for those looking to get started in Amazon’s ecosystem, but the others are worth considering too.

Roku streaming stick

Smart TV platforms have been taking off, but not everyone has the cash to spend on a smart TV with built-in smart features. That is where devices like the Roku Streaming Stick come in, which brings smart TV features to a “dumb TV,” and at a very low price, too. In fact, for Cyber Monday you can get the Roku Streaming Stick for $29.99, which is $20 off the original price of $49.99.

The Roku Streaming Stick is super easy to use. Simply plug it into your TV’s HDMI port, then use the remote to download apps, stream content, and more.

Roku, in general, is considered to be one of the best smart TV platforms, and the easy-to-use remote certainly helps with that.

Bose SoundLink Micro portable Bluetooth speaker

Perhaps you’re more interested in a portable speaker than portable headphones. If that’s the case, then the Bose SoundLink Micro may well be the way to go. The speaker is nice and portable, offers an excellent sound quality, and it comes in a few color options.

As you would expect from a Bose device, the SoundLink Micro should offer that classic Bose sound, including plenty of bass, even despite the speaker’s small size. On top of that, the speaker connects to your phone through Bluetooth, meaning you can listen to music on your phone and from your favorite music-streaming service.

Down to $69, from $99, this is definitely one of the best Cyber Monday deals for music fans.

Fire HD 10 tablet

Amazon’s ecosystem consists of more than just smart speakers, and Amazon is discounting its Fire HD 10 tablet too. The Fire lineup of tablets is considered to be pretty easy to use, plus they come loaded with Amazon’s apps and services, including Kindle, Alexa, and more.

Under the hood, the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet boasts a 1.8GHz quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and a battery capable of powering the device for up to 10 hours. On the front, you’ll find a 1,080p Full HD display, which is perfect for catching up on those Kindle books and watching movies from Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon is also discounting the Fire HD 8 tablet, which has a smaller display and has been discounted to $49.99, down from $79.99.

Bose SoundSport Wireless earbuds

A great pair of headphones can transform the way you listen to music, and Bose is one of the best headphones companies out there. The SoundSport Wireless headphones are a nice option for those who want a pair of headphones to work out with, or who simply want a pair of headphones that are portable, yet great-sounding.

When it comes to frequency response, the Bose SoundSport Wireless headphones offer plenty of bass, a nicely tuned midrange, and a ton of detail in the high end, making for a great listening experience.

Philips Hue light strip

The Philips Hue range of smart-lighting products has taken off as one of the best ways to get better control over your home’s lighting, and the Ambience Light Strip is a great way to add some colorful accents.

Traditionally, the light strip has been one of the more expensive entries in the Hue range, but with the Cyber Monday discount the device is more affordable.

The Philips Hue White and Color Ambience Light Strip is compatible with the likes of Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, and more. You will need to make sure you already have a Philips Hue hub set up, but if so this is definitely a product to go for.

Sphero R2-D2

Looking for a cool toy for your kids for Christmas? Any “Star Wars” fan would love the Sphero R2-D2 toy, which can be controlled through your smartphone for an authentic R2-D2 experience. The device has been hailed for its real-looking movement, and it has an integrated speaker and LED lights, making it look like a real R2-D2.

This is perhaps one of the most discounted devices on Amazon too. While the Sphero R2-D2 originally came at $99.99, on Cyber Monday you’ll be able to get the device for an amazing $39.99.

TP-Link smart plug

Smart-home devices are becoming increasingly common, but that doesn’t mean that you’re going to go out and replace all your old “dumb devices” right away. Instead, it’s worth picking up a few smart home plugs, which allow you to control whether your devices are on and off straight from your phone.

TP-Link in general is seriously stepping up its smart-home game, and the Wi-Fi Smart Plug Mini works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Not only that, but it’s quite cheap. For one plug, you’ll pay only $17.99, down from $27.47.

Fire TV Cube

Amazon is bringing its apps and services to the TV too, and for Cyber Monday you can get the highly reviewed Amazon Fire TV Cube for $59.99, which is a whopping $60 off the original price of $119.99.

The Fire TV Cube is great for a number of reasons, but perhaps the most important is that it integrates Alexa and other Amazon services into your TV. What that means is that you can ask Alexa to play movies and TV shows, control your smart home, and more, all with the included remote.

Blink XT security camera

The smart home is becoming increasingly more popular, and one of the first aspects of the home to get smart is security.

Blink, which is owned by Amazon, has been building excellent smart security cameras for the Amazon ecosystem, and the Blink XT is no exception to that rule. Down to $79 from $129.99, the Blink XT is a great way to improve the security of your home without having to shell out hundreds of dollars on a full home security system.

The Blink XT itself is able to capture video at an HD resolution, and can be mounted anywhere. It runs on batteries, but you thankfully won’t have to worry too much about replacing the batteries all the time, thanks to the fact that the camera can last two years on a single charge.

Check out all of our coverage throughout the day as we discover the best Cyber Monday deals for you.

