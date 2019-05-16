Amazon is selling a $3,990 tiny-store kit that can be put together in ‘mere hours’

caption Allwood’s retail kiosk. source Amazon

Amazon is selling a $3,990 tiny “retail kiosk” that can be assembled in “mere hours.”

The kiosk can serve as a store, chicken coop, bar, and more.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Amazon doesn’t just sell tiny houses. It also sells tiny stores.

The retailer is selling a $3,990 “retail kiosk” that can be assembled in “mere hours” and serve as a store, chicken coop, bar, or other function, according to the item’s Amazon listing, which was first spotted by House Beautiful.

The structure has three service windows and a “unique Scandinavian retail design,” according to Allwood, the manufacturer.

Read more: Amazon is selling a $7,250 tiny-home kit that can be put together in just 8 hours

It features 94 square feet of interior space and doesn’t require finishing inside, though Allwood recommends staining and sealing the outside wood to protect against weather.

The only tools needed for assembly are a hammer, saw, screwdriver, pliers, drill, ladder, level, box cutter, and measuring tape.

Allwood recommends using the help of a second person, as well, to make assembly faster and safer.