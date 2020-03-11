Amazon announces up to 2 weeks of paid sick leave for all workers and a ‘relief fund’ for delivery drivers amid coronavirus outbreak

caption Amazon workers will receive paid sick leave if they are diagnosed with COVID-19. source Johannes Eisele/Getty Images

Amazon will provide up to two weeks of paid sick leave to employees who are quarantined or diagnosed with COVID-19.

The company also established a “relief fund” with a $25 million initial contribution to help contractors, such as delivery drivers.

Courier companies, Amazon Flex drivers, and seasonal employees can apply for grants equal to up to two weeks of pay if they are diagnosed with COVID-19.

Amazon on Wednesday announced it would provide up to two weeks of paid sick leave to employees who are quarantined or diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The new policy applies to all Amazon employees, including hourly and warehouse workers.

The company also said Wednesday that it is establishing an Amazon Relief Fund with a $25 million initial contribution to support the company’s contractors.

These include courier companies that deliver Amazon packages and their drivers, Amazon Flex drivers, and seasonal employees.

“We will be offering all of these groups the ability to apply for grants approximately equal to up to two-weeks of pay if diagnosed with COVID-19 or placed into quarantine by the government or Amazon,” the company said.

Amazon said it would publish a website in the next few days where employees and contractors could apply for grants from the fund.

The new policies follow Amazon’s recent announcement that it would allow unlimited unpaid sick leave through the end of March for all hourly employees.

“The health and safety of our employees and contractors around the world continues to be our top priority as we face the challenges associated with COVID-19,” Amazon said. “Leaders across Amazon are meeting every day to consider the evolving situation and are consulting with medical experts to ensure we are doing all we can to keep our teams healthy.”