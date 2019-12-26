Amazon reveals its bestselling items that drove another record-breaking holiday shopping season

- source
- Amazon
- Amazon had a record-breaking holiday shopping season this year, the company said on Thursday.
- Top-selling items included the Echo Dot, Lady Gaga’s Haus Laboratories’ eyeshadow, and the iRobot Roomba.
Amazon said on Thursday that the company had a record-breaking holiday shopping season, with more than half a billion items ordered.
The company said the holiday shopping season was a record-breaking event for its Prime service, with more people using Prime than any previous year. The number of items delivered with free Prime one-day or same-day delivery nearly quadrupled compared to the same period in 2018.
Amazon said it was a “record holiday season” for Amazon Devices and Alexa, with customers buying tens of millions of devices such as Alexa, Fire TV Stick, and Echo Dot – millions more compared to the 2018 holiday season.
In addition to devices such as the Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick, brands such as Lady Gaga’s Haus Laboratories and Carhartt were among the bestsellers. The iRobot Roomba and LOL Surprise! dolls were also popular items.
“This holiday season has been better than ever thanks to our customers and employees all around the world,” Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s CEO, said in a statement.
Here are some of the top sellers Amazon says helped the company break records this holiday shopping season.
Echo Dot
- source
- Stephen Brashear/Getty Images
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote
- source
- Amazon
Echo Show 5
- source
- Amazon
L.O.L. Surprise! Glitter Globe Doll Winter Disco Series with Glitter Hair
- source
- Amazon
Melissa & Doug Scratch Art Box of Rainbow Mini Notes
- source
- Amazon
Nerf N Strike Elite Strongarm Toy Blaster
- source
- Tom Vickers/MOVI Inc
Hasbro Connect 4 Game
- source
- Anisa Purbasari/Business Insider
Crayola Inspiration Art Case Coloring Set
- source
- Amazon
LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader’s Castle
- source
- Amazon
LEGO Ideas Ship in a Bottle
- source
- Amazon
LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V
- source
- Amazon
Instant Pot Duo 80 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
- source
- Amazon
iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum
- source
- iRobot
Linenspa 6-Inch Innerspring Twin Mattress
- source
- Amazon
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker
- source
- Amazon
Lodge Silicone Hot Handle Holder
- source
- Amazon
COSORI Air Fryer
- source
- Cosori
Brita Ultra Max Filtering Dispenser
- source
- Flickr / Tatsuo Yamashita
National Tree Crestwood Spruce Garland
- source
- Amazon
Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer
- source
- Mr. Coffee
Orolay down Jacket, also known as the “Amazon Coat”
- source
- Amazon
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga: Glam Room Palette No. 1: FAME
- source
- Amazon
Philips Sonicare – Diamond Clean Classic Electronic Toothbrush
- source
- Amazon
Crest 3D White Dental Whitening Kit
- source
- Amazon
Mario Badescu Drying Lotion
- source
- Nordstrom
EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum
- source
- Amazon
Pokémon Sword for Nintendo Switch
- source
- Amazon
Wyze Cam Indoor Wireless Smart Home Camera
- source
- Avery Hartmans/Business Insider
- source
- Amazon
Furbo Dog Camera: Treat Tossing
- source
- Tomofun
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
- source
- Huckberry