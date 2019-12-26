Amazon reveals its bestselling items that drove another record-breaking holiday shopping season

caption Amazon said that LEGO was among its best-sellers this holiday shopping season. source Amazon

Amazon said on Thursday that the company had a record-breaking holiday shopping season, with more than half a billion items ordered.

The company said the holiday shopping season was a record-breaking event for its Prime service, with more people using Prime than any previous year. The number of items delivered with free Prime one-day or same-day delivery nearly quadrupled compared to the same period in 2018.

Amazon said it was a “record holiday season” for Amazon Devices and Alexa, with customers buying tens of millions of devices such as Alexa, Fire TV Stick, and Echo Dot – millions more compared to the 2018 holiday season.

In addition to devices such as the Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick, brands such as Lady Gaga’s Haus Laboratories and Carhartt were among the bestsellers. The iRobot Roomba and LOL Surprise! dolls were also popular items.

“This holiday season has been better than ever thanks to our customers and employees all around the world,” Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s CEO, said in a statement.

Here are some of the top sellers Amazon says helped the company break records this holiday shopping season.

Echo Dot

source Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

source Amazon

Echo Show 5

source Amazon

L.O.L. Surprise! Glitter Globe Doll Winter Disco Series with Glitter Hair

source Amazon

Melissa & Doug Scratch Art Box of Rainbow Mini Notes

source Amazon

Nerf N Strike Elite Strongarm Toy Blaster

source Tom Vickers/MOVI Inc

Hasbro Connect 4 Game

source Anisa Purbasari/Business Insider

Crayola Inspiration Art Case Coloring Set

source Amazon

LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader’s Castle

source Amazon

LEGO Ideas Ship in a Bottle

source Amazon

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V

source Amazon

Instant Pot Duo 80 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

source Amazon

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum

source iRobot

Linenspa 6-Inch Innerspring Twin Mattress

source Amazon

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

source Amazon

Lodge Silicone Hot Handle Holder

source Amazon

COSORI Air Fryer

source Cosori

Brita Ultra Max Filtering Dispenser

National Tree Crestwood Spruce Garland

source Amazon

Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer

source Mr. Coffee

Orolay down Jacket, also known as the “Amazon Coat”

source Amazon

Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga: Glam Room Palette No. 1: FAME

source Amazon

Philips Sonicare – Diamond Clean Classic Electronic Toothbrush

source Amazon

Crest 3D White Dental Whitening Kit

source Amazon

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion

source Nordstrom

EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum

source Amazon

Pokémon Sword for Nintendo Switch

source Amazon

Wyze Cam Indoor Wireless Smart Home Camera

source Avery Hartmans/Business Insider

source Amazon

Furbo Dog Camera: Treat Tossing

source Tomofun

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter