10 useful tech gadgets that are trending on Amazon right now

Amazon’s Movers and Shakers page tracks the biggest gainers in sales ranking over the last 24 hours, providing interesting and sometimes surprising insights into what’s trending among shoppers.

We previously looked at the section as a whole and beauty products to see what people were excited to buy. This time, we wanted to know about the tech gadgets people are interested in.

Generally, it looks like shoppers care about entertainment and making their tech more efficient. However, if you’re more interested gaming, music, and photography, there are also some interesting and surprising products trending in those categories, too.

See the 10 most useful tech gadgets from Amazon below.

A waterproof action camera

This sports action camera uses 4K ultra HD for crisp, clear images. It’s waterproof up to 30 meters (98 feet), so you can take it with you to capture moments while surfing, diving, swimming, and more. There’s also built-in WiFi, so you can get all of your images and videos straight to your smartphone.

A Bluetooth MP3 player

It makes sense that people are loving this budget-friendly MP3 player. It has 8 GB of memory built-in, up to 50 hours of music playback, and bluetooth connectivity – all for under $40.

An LED monitor

This monitor provides serious high definition resolution with over 2 million pixels, meaning all of your content looks noticeably sharp. The thin display allows for an ultra-wide viewing experience. Plus, these models are certified refurbished, so they look and work like new, but you can get them for less than their market price.

A smart power strip

Houzetek WiFi Smart Power Strip Surge Protector, $23.99 Control your electronics from wherever you are with this smart power strip. It’s compatible with Alexa, so you can control it with your voice or an app on your smartphone. With four AC outlets and four USB ports, there’s plenty of room for all of your favorite devices.

A power strip and extension cord

This power strip has twelve AC outlets and two USB ports, so you can charge up to fourteen devices. You can install it on the wall using the keyhole mounting slots or use the six-foot extension cord to move it anywhere you’d like.

A right angle plug power strip

If you’ve ever struggled to plug in a power strip in a tight space, this product has a few simple tweaks to solve that dilemma. The flat plug lets you easily get behind furniture, under your bed, or any other tight spots.

A projection alarm clock

If you’re prone to sleeping through your alarm, this clock could help. It projects the time onto your wall, ceiling, or any surface you choose (just angle the projector in that direction) – so you can’t ignore what time it is.

A GameCube controller adapter

You can still play all of your favorite GameCube games on your PC with this adapter. Just plug the old chargers into this adapter, then plug into your PC (or Wii or Switch) and get to gaming.

A USB C hub

Expand the capabilities of the lone USB port on your MacBook with this charging hub. Not only does it facilitate pass-through charging, but you can also use this as an HDMI cord to stream 4K video.

A sound bar

Fill your room with crystal clear audio with this sound bar. Thanks to the built-in Bluetooth, it’s totally wireless, too.