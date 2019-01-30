Amazon and UPS stop deliveries in several states amid frigid temperatures

Amazon and UPS are suspending package deliveries in several states due to the frigid polar vortex sweeping across the nation. The suspensions are expected to cause package delays.

Amazon and UPS suspended deliveries in several states on Wednesday amid frigid temperatures sweeping the United States.

Amazon has shut down delivery stations in Michigan, the Chicago area, Indianapolis area, Milwaukee area, and Minneapolis area.

“The safety of our associates and delivery partners is our top priority, and we have temporarily closed buildings in areas affected by the freezing temperatures,” the company said in a statement to Business Insider. “When one of our facilities or carriers is no longer able to operate safely, we work across our entire supply chain to minimize the impact to customers as much as possible.”

UPS, meanwhile, has stopped deliveries and pickups in 19 zipcodes in Michigan and Iowa, citing “severe winter weather.”

“UPS has suspended service in some areas because of the extreme weather caused by the polar vortex, and those zip codes are posted on UPS.com,” a UPS representative told Business Insider. “Our drivers and local management teams also make decisions based on the conditions in the communities they serve.

“If we must suspend service due to cold weather, we will resume service as soon as conditions permit.”

UPS also said that weather conditions in Louisville, Kentucky, caused a disruption to operations at the UPS Worldport hub – the worldwide airport hub for the shipping carrier.

“Some shipments might experience unavoidable delays,” the company said.

The United States Postal Service has also suspended service to several states, as Business Insider’s Graham Rapier reported earlier Wednesday.

FedEx appears to be the only major carrier that hasn’t suspended service in some areas of the country.

“FedEx is monitoring the severe winter weather and has contingency plans in place to ensure the well-being of our team members and service providers and to lessen the weather’s impact on service,” a spokeswoman told Business Insider. “While some operations and service may be affected in local areas, our priority is always safety and providing service to the best of our ability.”