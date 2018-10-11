Amazon uses a fake name from the TV show ‘Seinfeld’ to hide a secret data center in Virginia, according to WikiLeaks

caption George Costanza in “Seinfeld.” source Harley McEvoy/Youtube

WikiLeaks on Thursday published a document it said showed the exact locations of over 100 Amazon data centers.

Previously, for security reasons, only the general areas of these data centers were known.

WikiLeaks said the document showed that Amazon often uses pseudonyms for the data centers, including one in Manassas, Virginia, where Amazon is known as “Vandelay Industries” – a nod to the TV show “Seinfeld.”

According to WikiLeaks, the document says Amazon employees at the Manassas data center wear Vandelay Industries badges and use the George Costanza-imagined company name in all correspondence with the building manager.

WikiLeaks said that to keep these locations secretive, Amazon uses various pseudonyms for facilities.

Most notably, according to the document, at Amazon’s IAD77 data center in Manassas, Virginia, Amazon is known as “Vandelay Industries” – a nod to George Costanza and his shenanigans at the unemployment office in season three of the TV show “Seinfeld.”

WikiLeaks said the document showed that all Amazon employees at the IAD77 data center wear Vandelay Industries badges and use the Costanza-imagined company name in all correspondence with the building manager.

There are 38 data centers in Virginia alone and several in the Bay Area and near Seattle, according to the document, which WikiLeaks said was a “highly confidential” internal report from late 2015. Amazon has centers across Europe, Asia, South America, and Australia as well.

WikiLeaks also published a map that it said pinpointed the locations of Amazon’s identified data centers.

The WikiLeaks report said that Amazon, the largest cloud provider for the US intelligence community, is bidding on a $10 billion contract to build a private cloud for the Department of Defense. The bids are due Friday.

Amazon did not immediately return a request for comment.