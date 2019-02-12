Amazon Valentine’s Day Gift Guide

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 12 February 2019 – In a bind because you forgot a gift for that special someone? Amazon has got you covered. Here’s a bunch of V-Day gift ideas that can all be delivered right to you or your Valentine’s door in no time at all. Well at least, within 2-hour delivery windows.

Fresh Flowers & Chocolates





1. FarEastFlora.com Apple of My Eye Baby’s Breath Bouquet, $106.89 Declare your undying love and sincere emotions with this alluring bouquet of gypsophila, more commonly known as baby’s breath that comes with rose sprays.

2. FarEastFlora.com Passionate Red Roses Bouquet, $96.19 Fancy something a little more traditional? Here’s a bouquet of nine roses with eucalyptus leaves — because there’s no other flower that comes close to representing your love. 3. Michel Cluizel Assorted Dark & Milk Chocolate Truffles, $35.50 This giftbox will be one that will surely thrill your sweetheart this Valentine’s Day with an assortment of chocolates — dark, milk, ganache, caramel and more!

For the Home Maker

4. Morris & Co. Oil Diffuser, Golden Lily, $69.90 A bespoke glass diffuser with a ceramic lid with the Morris & Co print, with fresh citrus scents of tangerine and bergamot, blended with cinnamon and nutmeg. Perfect for a calm and laid-back evening in.

5. Essentiq Home Fragrance Set, $66.30 The fragrance takes you to the Mediterranean coast, amongst the freshness of the citrus trees (tangerine and bergamot) and continues past Tuscan fields of sweet peach and sage. The mixture of fragrances of smoked leaves musk and cardamom brings you to the final destination in the Middle East. 6. Animal Shaped Soaps, The Wise Owl, $23.90 An unconventional gift for the home maker who loves animals. The wise owl is triple milled to ensure highest quality and enriched with shea butter to moisturize.

For the Beauty Enthusiast

7. NCLA Nail Lacquer, Venice Beach Vixen Kit, $31.50

Venice Beach Vixen is an electric blue crème that leaves your loved one feeling full of eccentric energy and with an expression of individuality, exactly the way to feel strolling down Venice Beach!

8. Skin Inc Facial in a Flash Multi-Masking Bento Set, $48.00 Customize your masking regimen with this multi-masking bento set containing Soothe-n-Purify Black Gold Mask, Lines-Be-Gone Rose Gold Mask and Get Glowing Platinum Mask.

9. Morris & Co. Refined Gentleman Travel Duo, $34.90 An essential duo for your globe-trotting gent. The cleansing Hair & Body Wash and lightweight hydrating Shave Gel are formulated with willow bark extract, juniper and borage oils to hydrate hair and skin. Fragranced with uplifting vetiver and bergamot, finished with warm pepper and amber.





For the Tech Guru

10. Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) Wireless Headphones, $529.00 QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones II are the best from Bose. They’re engineered with world-class noise cancellation technology, suitable for the techy lover. 11. Jabra Elite Active True Wireless Earbuds, $298.00 Touted as the best true wireless earbuds around town, this pair from Jabra helps to reduce call and music drop-outs. A great gift for the significant other in your life who loves uninterrupted music.

12. GoPro HERO7 White, Waterproof Digital Action Camera with Touch Screen 1440p HD Video 10MP, $295 This may be for a techie, but it is most certainly the perfect partner for the adventure loving partner. Tough, tiny and totally waterproof, it can go wherever you do.



Fitness Junkie

13. FitBit Versa, Exclusive to Amazon, $268 To support your partner’s New Year fitness resolution, here’s a Fitbit to enable you to live your best life. This FitBit versa comes with a white band with a rose gold aluminum case, is exclusive to Amazon.

14. Venum Challenger 2.0 Boxing Gloves, $83.70 Thinking of taking up a new sport this year? These gloves are some of the best choice of fight gear for all fighters regardless of levels.

15. SKLZ Mini Bands, $30.00 These bands are an effective and versatile training tool that can be used to increase strength and stability in the upper and lower body. Are you ready to get fit together?



Cheers to your perfect Valentine’s Day this year. Happy Shopping!

*Note that all prices are accurate at the time of writing. Do refer to the app for the latest pricing.



