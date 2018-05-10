We compared prices on best-selling items at Amazon and Home Depot to see who has the best deals on tools and paint — here’s the verdict

caption Home Depot promises to beat competitor prices by 10% in stores. source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Amazon and Home Depot both sell everything you’d need to complete your home-improvement projects.

We compared prices on best-selling home-improvement products from both sites to see which had the better deals. We found it varied by product.

But even in cases where Amazon had a lower price, Home Depot has a price-match policy that guarantees it would offer the better deal.

When you’re doing your shopping for a big home-improvement project, stores like Home Depot or Lowe’s typically come to mind. But Amazon sells anything you might need for home improvement, too – often at lower prices.

Home Depot CFO Carol Tome recently talked to The Street about the big advantage the store has over Amazon: it allows customers to try products and get advice from experts before they buy.

“If your bathroom is leaking water, that’s a very different need than if you are trying to match a sweater to your eye color,” she said.

She added: “We are not an item retailer. We are a project retailer.”

Amazon has a huge selection of home-improvement products, including many of the exact products that are available at Home Depot. And like in most departments, Amazon’s home-improvement prices are competitive.

To see which of the two stores had lower prices on home-improvement products, we looked at the prices of items listed as best-sellers or editors’ picks on Amazon, and then compared the prices to the same products on Home Depot’s website.

Though Amazon had lower prices on more products than Home Depot, Home Depot has a price-match policy that makes it hard to beat. If you shop in-store, Home Depot will match its competitors’ prices, plus an additional 10% discount if you bring in proof of a lower price. Though online purchases are not eligible for the 10% guarantee, they are still eligible for price match if the competitors’ lower-priced item is available to be shipped to the customer’s location.

Keep reading to see how the prices compare at Amazon and Home Depot:

A 65-piece Stanley tool kit from Home Depot is priced at $42.99. On Amazon, it’s listed for the same.

caption The Stanley 65-Piece Homeowner’s Tool Kit from Home Depot. source Home Depot

Home Depot price: $42.99

Amazon price: $42.99

The verdict: Tie.

A compact circular saw is also the same price at both Amazon and Home Depot: $57.

caption Worx Compact Circular Saw from Amazon. source Amazon

Home Depot price: $57

Amazon price: $57

The verdict: Tie.

Amazon lists this Bosch Compact Drill/Driver Kit for $89 — significantly less than at Home Depot, where it’s listed for $159.

caption Bosch Compact Drill/Driver Kit from Home Depot. source Home Depot

Home Depot price: $159

Amazon price: $89

The verdict: Amazon.

A Kindred Essentials kitchen sink on Amazon is $79.99, the same as at Home Depot.

caption A Kindred Essentials sink on Amazon. source Amazon

Home Depot price: $79.99

Amazon price: $79.99

The verdict: Tie.

A C.H.Hanson Stud Finder is $7.60 on Amazon, compared to $10.24 on Home Depot’s website.

caption C.H.Hanson Stud Finder from Home Depot. source Home Depot

Home Depot price: $10.24

Amazon price: $7.60

The verdict: Amazon.

This Rubbermaid step stool is $46.39 — more than $10 cheaper than at Home Depot, where the price is $59.99.

caption A Rubbermaid Step Stool from Amazon. source Amazon

Home Depot price: $59.99

Amazon price: $46.39

The verdict: Amazon.

Gorilla Tape is only slightly less expensive on Amazon — it’s listed at $8.89 on Amazon and $9.88 at Home Depot.

caption Gorilla Tape from Home Depot. source Home Depot

Home Depot price: $9.88

Amazon price: $8.89

The verdict: Amazon.

Home Depot and Amazon are both selling this Himalayan salt lamp, but it’s $18.80 at Home Depot and $17.85 at Amazon.

caption Himalayan salt lamp from Amazon. source Amazon

Home Depot price: $18.80

Amazon price: $17.85

The verdict: Amazon.

At Home Depot, Behr Paint & Primer In One is priced at $29.98. On Amazon, the price is $43.19 for the same product.

caption Behr Paint & Primer In One from Home Depot. source Home Depot

Home Depot price: $29.98

Amazon price: $43.19

The verdict: Home Depot.

Winner: Home Depot. Of the nine products we compared prices on, Amazon was the cheaper option five times, Home Depot once, and three products cost the same on either site.

However, Home Depot has a price-match policy the makes it the clear winner. Bring in proof of a competitor’s price being lower, and Home Depot will not only match the price, but beat it by 10% if you’re willing to shop in-store. Because of the policy, Home Depot will always have the lowest price if you go to a store.

Online, Home Depot will still match competitor prices, but it doesn’t offer the additional 10% discount.