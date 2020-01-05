A family says they received a nasty surprise when the waffle maker they ordered on Amazon arrived still crusted in old waffle remains

caption The family that bought the waffle maker said they’re still waiting on an explanation from Amazon. source Courtesy of Brian McCarthy

A family says they received a rather unexpected – and gross – surprise in their Amazon order this holiday season.

Twitter user Brian McCarthy posted a photo showing a small, turquoise waffle maker coated in what looks like old waffle mix.

Recode was first to report the incident, which all started when McCarthy said his mother ordered the product on Amazon as a gift for his daughter.

An Amazon spokesperson said that the company is investigating the incident.

McCarthy told Business Insider that, while the company did reach out on Twitter, his mother had been unable to get in touch regarding the purchase.

On December 26, Brian McCarthy tweeted that his mother had sent his daughter a new waffle maker for the holidays. Recode’s Jason Del Rey was first to report on the gross surprise McCarthy’s family found inside their new purchase.

Wow, my mom sent my daughter a new wafflemaker from @amazon and they sent us a used one with the FOOD STILL IN IT. Disgusting! I guess @khadeeja_safdar, @deniseduana & @shaneshifflett of @WSJ are right. @amazon has no quality control. https://t.co/AuYpz0XP0u pic.twitter.com/FYckJQDA08 — Brian McCarthy (@McCarthyPhotoLA) December 26, 2019

McCarthy said that the product in question was a turquoise mini Baby Cakes Waffle Stick Maker. The item has appeared on Amazon since December 2, 2013 and is manufactured by Select Brands Inc.

An Amazon spokesperson told Business Insider that it is still investigating the situation. Amazon’s customer service Twitter account also responded to McCarthy’s tweet on December 26, providing him with a link to arrange a follow-up with customer support. He said that he forwarded the link to his mother, but that she hasn’t “heard anything further from Amazon.”

McCarthy added that his mother bought the waffle maker through Amazon Services Inc. A press release heralding the subsidiary’s 2003 launch says that Amazon Services provides retailers using the platform “a world-class, cost-effective e-commerce offering for their customers.” McCarthy said that there was “no indication” that his mother would be receiving a used or refurbished item, however.

“We never really received an explanation,” he said. “The only thing they offered was a return, which we would have done anyway.”

This isn’t the first time that Amazon’s quality control has come under fire. The Wall Street Journal’s Khadeeja Safdar, Shane Shifflett, and Denise Blostein released an investigative report in which they discovered sellers hawking wares plucked out of the trash. The team of reporters was also able to set up their own account, stocked exclusively with items found through dumpster diving.

As for McCarthy, he told Business Insider that the incident has changed the way he feels about Amazon.

“It’s damaged my impression of the company, as this feels underhanded,” McCarthy said. “I am actively reducing the purchases I make with Amazon and focusing on buying direct from retailers or buying locally.”

Got a tip? Email acain@businessinsider.com.