Retailers are offering faster, cheaper shipping than ever before. Here’s what stores including Walmart and Target are offering this year.

- This holiday season, there are plenty of reasons to shop online.
- Target, Amazon, and Walmart are all offering deals on shipping for the holidays.
- Here are the shipping promotions that major retailers are offering for the holidays this year.
These days, holiday shopping can largely be done from the comfort of your living room.
While many retailers offer in-store doorbusters for the holidays, a lot are offering major shipping promotions for those who order online. And, shipping is getting faster and cheaper on the whole.
Business Insider recently teamed with global technology company Morning Consult to conduct a nationwide survey of American shopping habits during the holiday season and analyzed responses from more than 2,300 adults across household income brackets, political ideologies, gender, and race.
Across all demographics, we found that people expressed a stronger desire to shop online during the holidays as opposed to regular days throughout the year.
From Target to Amazon, here are the shipping promotions that major retailers are offering for the holidays this year.
Amazon
Amazon announced free one-day delivery for Prime members on more than 10 million items this holiday season. Non-Prime members can also get free shipping on orders over $25.
Target
Until December 21, Target is offering free standard or two-day shipping with no minimum purchase requirement.
Walmart
Walmart is offering free next-day delivery on eligible orders over $35. The offer is valid without a membership fee and includes hundreds of thousands of items like electronics and toys.
Best Buy
Best Buy is offering free next-day delivery on thousands of qualifying items items with a $35 minimum purchase. Though the promotion is restricted to certain items and days, it is valid through December 25. The retailer is offering free standard shipping through December 25 as well.
Gap
Gap is offering free shipping on all orders through December 4.
Kmart
Kmart is offering a variety of shipping deals for the holidays, including free standard shipping until December 16. Sears and Kmart are both offering free standard shipping on qualifying orders of $59 and more.
Macy’s
Just in time for the holiday season, Macy’s rolled out a pilot program for free same-day delivery in 30 markets.
Nordstrom
This holiday season, Nordstrom cardholders in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Dallas, and Chicago are eligible for free next-day shipping on select items.
Bed Bath & Beyond
Shoppers can get free standard shipping on all orders over $19 through Monday, December 2.
