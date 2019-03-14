Amazon Warehouse sells lightly used and refurbished tech at a discount — here are 9 deals on Sonos speakers, Bose headphones, and more

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

caption The Amazon Warehouse is a fascinating place. source Shutterstock

Tech devices are generally pretty expensive, and most of us have just come to accept that.

While deals on popular tech can be hard to find, there are other ways to save on these gadgets, most notably by buying pre-owned or refurbished items.

Amazon Warehouse is a reliable place to scope out used tech. It features a huge selection of products from top brands, and every item that comes through the facility is carefully inspected to make sure its in prime condition.

We scoured its offerings and found nine great deals you can find at Amazon Warehouse right now, from a cult-favorite Instant Pot to a pair of splurge-worthy Bose headphones.

Finding great deals on the newest, most popular tech can seem impossible. When’s the last time you saw a sale on the latest iPhone model? Or a lower price on a Sonos speaker?

Most of us will just accept the high prices as the norm or wait until a newer model comes out and the product we really want is finally cheaper. The cleverest among us will buy used products instead.

Used tech definitely has a stigma attached – phones with cracked screens, laptops with outdated software, speakers plagued with audio issues. The reality of used tech is far from this negative connotation, and most of the time what’s considered “used” has never actually even been used at all.

Products that are considered refurbished and open-box fall under a wide umbrella, and most of them are in great condition. Maybe someone got gifted an iPad, but really wanted it in a different color. They return it, but since they’ve opened the box it can’t be sold as a new product – the price drops a bit, even though it’s in perfect condition.

Amazon Warehouse is a reliable place to scope out refurbished and open-box tech, and they have a really wide selection of products, too. Every appliance, phone, laptop, etc. that makes it into the Amazon Warehouse Deals section is inspected and given a detailed description so you know exactly what to expect. Every item has a 30-day return policy, so you don’t have to worry about being stuck with a product you really don’t love. And, if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get the expedited, free shipping you know and love on any Warehouse deals you buy. From unlocked cell phones to Amazon devices to kitchen appliances and smart home gadgets, the selection of deals at Amazon Warehouse is too good to pass up.

Here are nine notable deals you can snag at Amazon Warehouse right now.

TLC 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

source Amazon

TLC 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, 43-inch

Watch all of your favorite shows in crisp, colorful Ultra HD. The smart functionalities on this television mean it’s already filled with your favorite streaming apps and ready to use.

Fire HD 8 Tablet

source Amazon

Fire HD 8 Tablet, 16 GB, 8-inch display

Watch movies, play music, read Kindle e-books, use Alexa to make hands-free calls, and more on this device.

Bose QuietComfort Noise-Cancelling Headphones

source Amazon

Bose QuietComfort Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Block out the world around you and indulge in the deep sound of your favorite tunes with a great pair of Bose headphones.

Kindle Paperwhite

source Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite

Waterproof, lightweight, a no-glare finish – the all-new Kindle Paperwhite is perfect for reading on the beach, on the train, and anywhere else you might need to get lost in the world of a book.

Apple iPad

source Amazon

Apple iPad, 32G

Use the compatible Apple Pencil to take notes, draw, and create on this sleek display that’s still small enough to take with you on the go.

Sonos Play:1 Wireless Smart Speaker

source Sonos

Sonos Play:1 Wireless Smart Speaker

This mini but mighty speaker is small enough to hide in the corner of a room, but will pack the whole place with rich sound. Connect to an Amazon Echo or any Alexa-enabled device to control the speaker with just your voice.

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker

source Amazon

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker, 6-quart

Wholesome, homemade meals are easy with the Instant Pot Duo – it works as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer, rice cooker, and sauté pan, too.

Echo Plus 2nd Generation

source Amazon

Echo Plus 2nd Generation

There are plenty of Amazon Echo devices to choose from, but if you’re already flush with smart home devices, the Echo Plus is a great choice. Its built-in Zigbee antenna makes it a hub to access all of the other smart home gadgets you have.

HP 2019 Laptop

source Amazon

HP 2019 Laptop, 8 GB, 14-inch

For the price, this is a great laptop – while it offers less storage space than a laptop with a traditional hard drive (it uses an SSD instead), you can expect faster start-up times.