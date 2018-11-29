Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy roasted Larry Ellison by turning the Oracle founder into a cartoon-like face peeking over a wall

caption AWS CEO Andy Jassy source WSJ D.Live/screen capture

Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy kicked off his talk with a blow at Oracle.

Jassy included Oracle founder and CTO Larry Ellison’s face on one of his slides to show different cloud vendors’ market shares in the cloud business.

“People are sick of it, and now they have choice,” Jassy said of Oracle’s databases.

Ellison also frequently takes opportunities to snub Amazon, especially at Oracle’s most recent conference.

LAS VEGAS – There’s something about executives in the cloud computing business that makes them unable to resist bashing each other.

And within his first 10 minutes on stage at the Amazon Web Services conference on Wednesday, AWS CEO Andy Jassy was already at it.

His target: Oracle Executive Chairman Larry Ellison, whose face was pictured on a giant screen, peering haplessly over the edge of pie chart’s tiny red sliver and looking like a cartoon villain in some old slapstick movie.

Some people in the cloud business don’t show up on the chart, Jassy said, referencing Ellison – they only “pop in.”

Amusing slide from Andy Jassy in his keynote showing market share (AWS being the big orange segment). @AWSreInvent pic.twitter.com/fLCHYRxsJy — TechMarketView (@TechMarketView) November 28, 2018

Amazon Web Services has 51.8% of the market share, Jassy said. In comparison, Microsoft has 13.3%, Alibaba has 4.6%, and Google has 3.3%.

“These old guard databases like Oracle and SQL servers are expensive and not customer serving,” Jassy said later in his talk. “People are sick of it, and now they have choice.”

Previously, Ellison had taken a shot at Amazon during Oracle’s conference, saying Amazon’s database was like a semi-autonomous car, saying “You get in, you start driving, you die.” Oracle declined to comment on the keynote.

On that note, Jassy also announced that AWS is launching an autonomous racecar.

Read more: Amazon’s cloud is now embracing an idea that it spent almost a decade trashing – and it’s a big sign that Microsoft was right

Jassy also spent some time emphasizing that Amazon is way ahead of Microsoft. This year, AWS saw 46% growth. In comparison, Microsoft Azure, or “the next closest provider,” as Jassy kept calling it, saw a revenue growth of 76%, but it doesn’t specifically break out its revenue for cloud.

“Because it’s so expensive to pay for these services in the cloud, it doesn’t take long for builders to know the difference and depth in these platforms,” Jassy said.