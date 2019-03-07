30 ideas for your Amazon wedding registry — and the best features to take advantage of

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

In case you missed it, Amazon recently eclipsed traditional retailers in a section of once-hallowed ground: wedding registries. Ranking higher than Macy’s and even ahead of fresher faces like Zola, Amazon is now considered the most popular wedding registry site in the country. It’s already where as much as 75% of US online shoppers buy holiday gifts – so it’s not exactly surprising the trend has reached soon-to-be newlyweds.

It also has a cornucopia of perks. An Amazon Wedding Registry means you can register for pretty much anything – from camping tents to board games to champagne glasses – all in one spot. It has the world’s largest selection, and all eligible gifts will get fast and free two-day shipping. Unlike many brands with only a couple national warehouses, Amazon has 140 fulfillment centers in over 29 states so no matter where you are, you’ll likely be able to get your gift delivered in two days or less. In case you don’t love it, you’ll have 180 days to return gifts.

Guests can also “group gift” items with a higher price tag. Once you enable Group Gifts on one or more items in your Amazon Wedding Registry, guests will be able to see the amount already contributed as well as the remaining contribution amount available. You can even add personal notes, pictures, and highlights on the items you love so that guests have a better idea of why you picked something.

You can also save up to 20% off in a “special completion discount” on any items left on your registry that you still want to buy, and Amazon will keep a running list of who purchased which gift so you can easily send out thank you messages after the wedding.

But Amazon’s intense variety can also be a hurdle to curating a useful, pared-down list of the essentials needed for married life. Below, you’ll find 30 of the best options to consider as a jumping-off point.

Start your Amazon Wedding Registry here. Find suggestions for it below:

The best espresso machine you can buy

The Breville Barista Express comes with everything you need to make a great cup of espresso. It’s also the top overall pick in the Insider Picks Buying Guide to the best espresso makers you can buy because it has a built-in burr grinder and frother, makes a great crema on your espresso, is relatively easy to use, and comes with a one-year warranty. Read more about it here. Check out best stovetop espresso makers here to save yourself (or your guests looking to send gifts) some money.

A stylish dual-compartment trashcan

Simplehuman’s Dual Compartment Trashcan looks good, holds 15 gallons, and has two compartments: one for trash and one for recycling. The two separate compartments make sorting and disposing of trash and recyclables easy, and the built-in bag dispenser ensures that you can simply replace the garbage bag without rummaging around your kitchen for more of them. Insider Picks senior editor Ellen Hoffman calls it “arguably the smartest purchase [she’s] made for [her] home so far this year.” It’s also our top dual compartment pick in the Insider Picks Buying Guide for the best trash can you can buy.

An innovative, eco-friendly comforter

Buffy’s innovative comforter is made with a eucalyptus fiber shell that uses less water to make, is softer than cotton, and has cooling properties, as well as 100% recycled plastic fill. Buffy is just one of a handful of great startups now available on Amazon.

The beloved KitchenAid Stand Mixer

The KitchenAid Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is a multipurpose hub with over 15 possible attachments and 10 speed settings. It includes the coated flat beater, coated dough hook, and wire whip – as well as a one-year warranty. You can also find attachments like pasta rollers and spiralizers to get the most use out of the appliance.

A smart oven with reliably even heating

Breville’s Element IQ transfers heat across 4 quartz elements for precise and stable heat where and when you want it for perfect results. It has over 1,500 five-star reviews on Amazon.

A break-resistant glass decanter

This patented German Tritan crystal glass decanter is made from non-lead material (titanium and zirconium oxide) and resists breaking, chipping, and scratching. It’s also dishwasher safe.

A top-of-the-line blender

Vitamix blenders are almost obscenely expensive, but they do live up to the hype – which is why consumers, as well as the restaurant and hospitality industries, rely on them. According to a Consumer Reports reliability study, the likelihood of a Vitamix experiencing mechanical problems within the first four years of ownership is about 6%. But, if you’re looking to save some money, another great blender option is the Calphalon Auto-Speed Blender ($110).

A way to enjoy wine by the glass and without uncorking it

If you’re serious about wine, you’ve probably heard about the Coravin Wine System, which lets you draw wine from a bottle without uncorking it – keeping it fresh and safe from oxidation.

The beloved Instant Pot DUO60

The now-famous Instant Pot DUO60 makes preparing delicious home-cooked meals incredibly easy. All you have to do is load ingredients into the pot, cover it, and start cooking. In less than an hour, you can have juicy pulled pork or falling-off-the-bone ribs. You can also use it as a steamer, rice cooker, warmer, and slow cooker. You are also able to brown and sauté with it.

The DUO60 is also ideal for canning surplus vegetables from your garden. Not only does it reduce cooking time by up to 75%, but it also helps the food retain all of the important water-soluble vitamins and minerals.

It’s also the top overall pick in the Insider Picks Buying Guide to the best electric pressure cookers you can buy.

A robot vacuum

Split up the chores however you’d like to, but give vacuuming and floor duty to the robot. This Roomba is relatively affordable for a smart robot vacuum, has voice control, is app-controlled, and can be programmed. It’s also the top overall pick in our Insider Picks Buying Guide to the best robot vacuum you can buy.

An Airbnb gift card for future adventures

Airbnb Gift Card, $100 One perk to an Amazon wedding registry is the variety – why not couch some experience gifts with the rest of your cookware?

Really nice flatware

If you’re looking to get luxury dining essentials, Mepra’s Italian flatware is made from the highest quality 18/10 stainless steel and coated with PVD Titanium Coating. According to Mepra, the special Titanium Plating Process, originally developed by NASA, gives the surface of Stainless Steel an extra-hardness and makes it durable, rust-proof, and dishwasher-safe.

Beautiful and durable crystal wine glasses

These German wine glasses are made from the patented Tritan crystal glass that doesn’t have any lead and resists breaking, chipping, scratching, and thermal shock. They come in all shapes and sizes.

A food processor

Cuisinart Elemental 8 Cup Food Processor Silver, $72.92 Featured on Priyanka Chopra’s wedding registry picks, this food processor is powerful (350 watts) and has an 8-cup work bowl with measurement markings. It has reversible shredding and slicing discs from medium to fine, and an integrated feed tube so you can add more ingredients during processing.

Matching mixing bowls

Use them as mixing or serving bowls – either way they’re easy to grip and won’t stain or absorb the odors of what you’re cooking. They’ll also resist rust for years of use.

A bamboo cutting board

Use this as a cutting board or serving tray. The Moso Bamboo trays are sustainably harvested, 100% organic, and BPA-free – from raw material to crafting to the finished product.

A wine cellar

Keep up to eight bottles of wine at their ideal temperature range of 46-66 degrees Fahrenheit with ultra-quiet thermal electric cooling.

A vacuum sealer machine to save food

The FoodSaver is supposed to keep meat fresh and freezer burn-free for up to three years. It’s also helpful for meal prep, leftovers, and produce. It also has settings to assist in the best type of vacuuming and sealing of juicy or moist foods.

A rapid egg cooker for fast, easy breakfasts

Whether you prefer your eggs hard or soft boiled, the Dash cooker makes cooking them easy. Once you’ve filled the base of the cooker with water, you can place up to six eggs on the top tray. Dash also includes two additional trays: one for poached eggs, and another for making omelets.

An airline gift card for future trips

Put it towards your future-adventure fund.

A glass carafe

Hiware’s glass carafe is heat-resistant and drip-free thanks to a stainless steel pourer and silicone rubber, and it’s dishwasher-safe and comes backed with a two-year warranty.

A nice bar cart

The oval Acme Lakelyn Serving Cart has clear glass and a rose gold finish. The top shelf is tempered glass, and the bottom is mirror and hardboard.

The best sous vide you can buy

As something you may never buy yourself but would ultimately love owning, a sous vide is a great candidate for a wedding registry. It’s small, heats up quickly, and connects with Bluetooth alone or with WiFi so you can control the cooking process and temperature from anywhere. It’s also our top overall pick in the Insider Picks Buying Guide to the best sous vide machine you can buy, and an Insider Picks reporter favored it over the Anova in a side-by-side comparison.

A well-designed dish rack

Simplehuman makes some of our favorite home goods, and its dish rack has the same simplicity and nice finish that is usually a selling point for its other products. It has an integrated drip tray with a swivel spout that pivots to keep water flowing directly into the sink and an anti-residue coating that helps water spread and dries more quickly. It has a wine-glass rack, an expandable drip tray, and a utensil holder.

Matching dinnerware

The Corelle Winter Frost dinnerware are made from break- and scratch-resistant patented Vitrelle glass, and are lightweight and space-saving. The set comes with 20 pieces and service for four includes dinner plates, bread and butter plates, soup/cereal bowls, stoneware mugs, and storage lids.

A centerpiece that functions as serving plates

Use this as a centerpiece, buffet station, or as a decorative accent piece – whatever you need it to be at the time. It has a hardwood frame, but the porcelain serving bowls are removable so you can load them up with antipasti and or use them for platters.

The best non-stick baking mats

The Silpat is how you convert any pan into a non-stick surface so you can save time cleaning up – or on buying parchment paper, oils, and sprays. We like their muffin pans too, and we ranked Silpat mats the best overall option in the Insider Picks Buying Guide to the best baking mat you can buy.

A small butter keeper

This marble butter keeper hosts up to one stick of butter at the best spreadable temperature by using water in the base to seal out air and keep butter soft and fresh for up to 30 days.

A cult-favorite cast iron skillet

The affordable Lodge Cast Iron skillet is the sort of cult-favorite often stumbled upon on Amazon. It has almost 3,000 five-star reviews and it can sear, sauté, bake, broil, braise, fry or grill. It also comes with a silicone hot handle holder to protect skin up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

Durable, easy-to-clean cookie sheets

Rachael Ray’s cookie sheets are non-stick, durable, and easy to clean, and the wide, grippy handles are a good addition for stability.