Amazon is partnering with Western Union to let its US customers pay for online orders with cash

source Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Amazon is rolling out a new program called PayCode that will give customers the option to pay with cash when shopping at the online retail giant.

Customers will be able to select PayCode at checkout to receive a code, which they can take to a Western Union and pay with cash.

The new program will be available to US customers in the coming weeks.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Despite the growth of online shopping, the majority of payments in the US are still made in person, and more than a third of those are cash payments.

With a new cash payment program rolling out this quarter, Amazon will aim to get in on a share of those transactions.

On Wednesday morning, Amazon announced that PayCode will come to the US. The service, already in place in 19 other countries, will allow customers to opt to pay with cash upon checkout when shopping at the online retailer.

Customers who pay with PayCode are given a code upon checkout, which they will be able to take to any Western Union and settle with cash. Their online order will ship after Western Union transfers the money to Amazon.

The service builds on Amazon Cash, an existing service that allows users to load cash onto their Amazon account by visiting a participating bank.

PayCode will allow Amazon to move in on the market of customers who are unwilling or unable to pay for online orders with credit or ATM cards, potentially widening their business.

The new service will begin to go into effect in the coming weeks, according to an Amazon announcement.