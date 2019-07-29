A secret internal memo reportedly outlined Amazon’s plans for a new grocery-store chain that could thrive in areas where Whole Foods struggles

Amazon hasn’t gobbled up its fill of the grocery business just yet.

The New York Times reported that a memo signalling the retailer’s plans to open up a new grocery chain has been circulating since 2017.

The chain would reportedly offer consumers a different experience from Whole Foods, which Amazon bought in 2017.

When it comes to the grocery business, Amazon has not yet begun to fight.

At least, that’s the gist of a report from The New York Times‘ Karen Weise on Monday. The piece draws from a previously secret 2017 Amazon memo, written in the style of a phony press release. The Amazon memo outlines the idea for a brand-new chain of grocery stores.

Amazon didn’t immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

According to The New York Times, the new chain would feature several key sections within its stores, including delivery capabilities, an omnichannel grocery pick-up station, an accessible section containing food items, and a separate room of nonperishables that could only be purchased with an app.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Amazon is reportedly intent on unveiling the first of these new stores by the end of 2019 in Los Angeles. Early stores would launch in Seattle; San Francisco; Chicago; Washington, DC; and Philadelphia.

So why is Amazon looking to open up its own line of grocery stores after buying up Whole Foods? According to According to Business Insider Intelligence’s report on Amazon’s grocery goals, this isn’t about kicking the organic grocer to the curb.

Business Insider Intelligence’s Daniel Keyes writes that the online retail giant will be able to “build new stores with ecommerce in mind.” Under Amazon’s possible new lineup, Whole Foods would simply become the “prestigious” and “high end complement” to the company’s as-of-yet-unnamed grocery chain.