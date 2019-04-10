Amazon is killing Whole Foods’ ‘Whole Paycheck’ image with its latest price cuts — here’s how prices compare to Kroger

caption Whole Foods’ recent price cuts could start to chip away at its “Whole Paycheck” image. source Business Insider/Hayley Peterson

Amazon’s price cuts at Whole Foods appear to have dramatically reduced its price gap with Kroger, the nation’s largest traditional grocer, according to a Business Insider survey.

We compared prices on 28 identical items at stores in the Richmond, Virginia, area. The total basket cost $97.91 at Whole Foods and $93.56 at Kroger.

Whole Foods’ prices on fresh produce alone were about 7% cheaper than Kroger’s prices.

Amazon is chipping away at Whole Foods’ “Whole Paycheck” image.

The tech giant said last week that it slashed prices at Whole Foods stores across the US in a move that targeted fresh produce.

Following the changes, Whole Foods’ prices on fresh produce are about 7% cheaper than Kroger’s, according to a Business Insider survey.

For the survey, we compared the prices of 28 identical items at a Whole Foods store in Glen Allen, Virginia, to those at a nearby Kroger store.

The total basket at Whole Foods ($97.91) was roughly 4% more expensive than at Kroger ($93.56).

By comparison, a pricing survey we conducted in 2015 found that Whole Foods commanded a 45% ($60) premium over Kroger.

While Whole Foods is still more expensive than Kroger overall, it’s now much more competitive with the nation’s largest traditional grocer, especially when it comes to fresh produce.

Here’s how the prices compared:

Hass avocados: same price at $3.99 for a bag of four

source Business Insider/Hayley Peterson

Organic lemons: $0.40 cheaper at Whole Foods

source Business Insider/Hayley Peterson

Organic lemons cost $0.89 each at Whole Foods and $1.29 at Kroger.

Organic gala apples: same price at $1.99 per pound

source Business Insider/Hayley Peterson

Organic russet potatoes: $0.40 cheaper per pound at Whole Foods

source Business Insider/Hayley Peterson

Organic russet potatoes cost $0.99 per pound at Whole Foods and $1.39 per pound at Kroger.

Organic baby spinach: same price at $4.99

source Business Insider/Hayley Peterson

In cases like the baby spinach where products were branded, we found identical brands at each store or compared Whole Foods’ 365 brand to Kroger’s Simple Truth brand.

We also calculated for any and all differences in product sizes.

Organic yellow onions: same price at $1.29 per pound

source Business Insider/Hayley Peterson

Organic grape tomatoes: $0.79 cheaper at Whole Foods

source Business Insider/Hayley Peterson

A 16-ounce container of organic grape tomatoes cost $3.99 at Whole Foods and $4.78 at Kroger.

Organic blueberries: $0.50 cheaper at Whole Foods

source Business Insider/Hayley Peterson

Organic blueberries cost $4.49 per six ounces at Whole Foods and $4.99 at Kroger.

For this item, we used the price listed on Kroger’s website for its online orders in the area, since we couldn’t find organic blueberries in the Kroger store.

Black beans: $0.14 cheaper at Kroger

source Business Insider/Hayley Peterson

Black beans cost $0.79 at Whole Foods and $0.65 at Kroger.

Organic tomato basil sauce: $0.20 cheaper at Kroger

source Business Insider/Hayley Peterson

Organic tomato basil sauce cost $2.49 per 25 ounces at Whole Foods and $2.29 at Kroger.

Organic strawberries: same price at $4.99

source Business Insider/Hayley Peterson

Organic asparagus: same price at $4.99

source Business Insider/Hayley Peterson

Organic bananas: $0.04 cheaper per pound at Kroger

source Business Insider/Hayley Peterson

Organic bananas by the pound cost $0.69 at Whole Foods and $0.65 at Kroger.

Organic chicken breasts: $1 cheaper per pound at Kroger

source Business Insider/Hayley Peterson

Organic chicken breasts by the pound cost $7.99 at Whole Foods and $6.99 at Kroger.

Dave’s Killer Good Seed bread: same price at $5.99

source Business Insider/Hayley Peterson

Annie’s macaroni and cheese: $0.70 cheaper at Kroger

source Business Insider/Hayley Peterson

Annie’s shells and real aged cheddar macaroni and cheese cost $2.19 at Whole Foods and $1.49 at Kroger.

Organic cranberry juice: $1 cheaper at Kroger

source Business Insider/Hayley Peterson

Organic cranberry juice cost $4.99 at Whole Foods and $3.99 at Kroger.

Kettle chips: same price at $2.99

source Business Insider/Hayley Peterson

No Yolks egg noodles: $0.20 cheaper at Kroger

source Business Insider/Hayley Peterson

No Yolks egg noodles cost $2.99 at Whole Foods and $2.79 at Kroger.

Organic creamy peanut butter: $0.40 cheaper at Kroger

source Business Insider/Hayley Peterson

Organic creamy peanut butter cost $5.99 per 28 ounces at Whole Foods and $5.59 at Kroger.

Organic broccoli: $0.50 cheaper at Whole Foods

source Business Insider/Hayley Peterson

Organic broccoli by the pound cost $2.49 at Whole Foods and $2.99 at Kroger.

Almond Breeze almond milk: $1.10 cheaper at Kroger

source Business Insider/Hayley Peterson

Almond Breeze unsweetened original almond milk cost $3.69 at Whole Foods and $2.59 at Kroger.

Siggi’s yogurt: $0.18 cheaper at Whole Foods

source Business Insider/Hayley Peterson

Siggi’s yogurt cost $1.59 per 5.3-ounce container at Whole Foods and $1.77 at Kroger.

Horizon mozzarella string cheese: $1 cheaper at Kroger

source Business Insider/Hayley Peterson

Horizon mozzarella string cheese cost $3.99 at Kroger and $4.99 at Whole Foods.

Horizon organic milk: same price at $4.79

source Business Insider/Hayley Peterson

Organic coconut milk: $0.10 cheaper at Kroger

source Business Insider/Hayley Peterson

Organic coconut milk cost $1.99 at Whole Foods and $1.89 at Kroger.

Simply Orange juice: $0.50 cheaper at Kroger

source Business Insider/Hayley Peterson

Simply Orange juice cost $3.99 at Whole Foods and $3.49 at Kroger.

Kind breakfast bars: $0.70 cheaper at Kroger

source Business Insider/Hayley Peterson

Kind breakfast bars cost $3.99 at Whole Foods and $3.29 at Kroger.