Amazon will continue to pay hourly employees at its Seattle and Bellevue offices while office staffers are asked to work from home due to coronavirus concerns

caption Amazon plans to keep paying hourly workers impacted by coronavirus-related office closures. source David Ryder/Getty Images

Amazon will continue to pay hourly workers who support its Seattle and Bellevue offices while coronavirus-related remote work policies are in effect, a spokesperson told Business Insider.

The company is also subsidizing one month’s rent for businesses that operate inside the buildings it owns, the spokesperson said.

The move comes after Microsoft and other tech companies have promised to pay hourly workers impacted by remote work policies.

Amazon will keep paying the hourly workers who support its Seattle and Bellevue offices while employees in those locations are asked to work from home due to coronavirus concerns, a spokesperson told Business Insider.

“We will continue to pay all hourly employees that support our campus in Seattle and Bellevue – from food service, to security guards to janitorial staff – during the time our employees are asked to work from home,” the spokesperson said.

The move comes after Microsoft announced Thursday that it would keep paying hourly workers while its remote work policies are in effect, prompting Google, Facebook, and Twitter to follow suit quickly after.

Amazon also will subsidize one month of rent for the “local small businesses that operate inside our owned buildings,” the spokesperson said. The businesses could be hit hard during this time as Amazon employees make up a substantial amount of their customer base.

Amazon recently asked workers at its Seattle and Bellevue campuses to stay home until the end of March after several workers tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.