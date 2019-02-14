Amazon says it won’t reopen its HQ2 search after bailing on New York City

Amazon said it wouldn’t reopen its HQ2 search after it abandoned plans to open a corporate campus in New York City.

“We do not intend to reopen the HQ2 search at this time,” Amazon said on Thursday. “We will proceed as planned in Northern Virginia and Nashville, and we will continue to hire and grow across our 17 corporate offices and tech hubs in the U.S. and Canada.”

Amazon had planned to send 25,000 jobs to New York City. It’s possible some of those jobs could now end up in Virginia and Nashville instead.

Amazon said on Thursday that it had abandoned plans to build a corporate campus in New York City, and it won’t be looking for a replacement site for the offices.

“We do not intend to reopen the HQ2 search at this time,” the company said in a statement. “We will proceed as planned in Northern Virginia and Nashville, and we will continue to hire and grow across our 17 corporate offices and tech hubs in the U.S. and Canada.”

Read more: AMAZON CANCELS NEW YORK HQ2

Amazon last year selected the Long Island City neighborhood of Queens, New York, and the newly created National Landing area of Northern Virginia as the sites of its planned second-headquarters project, called HQ2, after a yearlong search for a new home.

Amazon said each campus would support 25,000 jobs. The company also said at the time that it would open an office in Nashville supporting 5,000 jobs.

It’s possible that Amazon could decide to send more jobs to Virginia and Nashville now.