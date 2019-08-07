Amazon thought one of its workers was joking when he quit saying he’d won $4.4 million on the lottery

caption Dean Weymes celebrating his win. source Courtesy of Camelot

An Amazon worker has quit his day job after winning the top prize on the UK’s National Lottery ‘Set For Life’ draw.

Dean Weymes, who worked shifts and weekends for the transport team at Amazon, will be given £10,000, or $12,000, every month for the next 30 years. That’s just under $4.4 million.

The 24-year-old said Amazon’s HR team thought he was joking when he said was quitting because he had won the lottery.

An Amazon worker is quitting his day job after winning the top prize on the UK’s National Lottery ‘Set For Life” draw.

Congratulations to Dean, what would you do if you won? Learn to fly ????‍✈️, visit remote islands ???? or enjoy the world’s best foods ????…#AmazingStartsHere #SetForLifeTNL pic.twitter.com/EQFfKLAHSF — The National Lottery (@TNLUK) August 6, 2019

Dean Weymes, who worked shifts and weekends for the transport team at Amazon, said he checked his winning numbers after arriving at work at 7 a.m. on July 30, according to The Daily Mail.

When the 24-year-old found out that he had won, he realized that he didn’t need to be at work if he didn’t want to be. So, Weymes said he was sick and went home.

“The following day I went in to quit, I went to HR and said I have to leave, they said to fill out the form, which said ‘why are you leaving?'” he said in quotes reported by the Mail. “I wrote ‘won Lottery/retirement?’ and they were like ‘you can’t put this down’ – I think they thought I was putting a joke reason.”

Weymes will be given £10,000 or $12,000, every month for the next 30 years, which works out as $4.4 million in total. “I am now literally set for life,” he told the BBC.

He plans to use the money to help support his severely autistic brother and start a career as a screenwriter.

“I studied screenwriting at university as this has always been a passion of mine but I have never been able to do anything with this,” he said. “I can turn my passion into a job – something I never thought I could do.”

A spokesperson for Amazon told Business Insider that it is “delighted” for Dean and wishes him success in becoming a screenwriter. “Perhaps one day he’ll be creating blockbusters for Amazon Studios!” she said.