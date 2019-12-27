Amazon is hosting a big end-of-year sale with some of the season’s best prices on tech and home goods — here are the standout deals

caption The Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones are $72 off. source Amazon

Amazon is running its Year-End Deals for 2019, and you can shop the discounts from now until December 31.

Each day has different deals across multiple categories, from toys and games to computers and Amazon devices.

We rounded up a few standout deals that are available now. Find our list below or shop Amazon’s Year-End 2019 Deals directly.

Right after you’ve done your own holiday shopping and unwrapped the new Kindle Paperwhite or AirPods you were hoping for, Amazon is slashing prices across categories in a Year-End Sale. You can use the opportunity to find discounts on all the accessories for your new gear, make the most of a new gift card, or save some money on the stuff you were hoping to receive but yet remains on your wish list.

Now through Tuesday, December 31, Amazon is discounting products across multiple categories, with each day featuring limited-time discounts that include household name brands, not just Amazon’s own brands. You can preview some upcoming deals here.

See a peek at some of the best deals so far, below.

The top 5 best deals of Amazon’s Year-End Sale so far:

1. Best Echo deal: Echo Dot, $25 (originally $50) [You save $25]

The smallest and most affordable Echo speaker is a great entry device into the world of Alexa. Its speakers may not be as powerful as the more advanced Echo models, but it’s a convenient smart speaker nonetheless.

2. Best headphones deal: Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones, $278 (originally $350) [You save $72] This is its lowest price ever.

One of our favorite pairs of noise-canceling headphones is at its best price ever. For under $300, you’ll get a powerful set of headphones that won’t just cancel out surrounding noise, they also actively adjust ambient sound based on where you are and what noise is around you.

3. Best air purifier deal: Coway Airmega 400 Smart Air Purifier, $310 (originally $749) [You save $439] This is its lowest price ever.

Insider Picks reviewed and loved this air purifier for its ability to self-adjust depending on the air’s pollution level without interfering with how quiet it is. It doesn’t get discounted often and when it does, prices hover around $465, so this is a noteworthy deal. Coway also makes the top air purifier pick in our buying guide.

4. Best robot vacuum deal: Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robot Vacuum, $150 (originally $280) [You save $130]

Robot vacuums are fast, thorough, and keep floors dirt- and dust-free with minimal involvement from you. You’ll be able to schedule cleanings through the app or Alexa/Google Assistant.

5. Best bedding deal: YnM Weighted Blanket, Queen-Size, 15 lbs, $40.73 (originally $69.90) [You save $29]

Weighted blankets have made a surprisingly big difference in the quality of my sleep, which is why I named a weighted blanket as one of the best products I tested in 2019. I’ve tested a handful of popular options, and YnM is the best budget-friendly buy even without a discount. The cotton is breathable, the segmented stitching keeps the beads evenly dispersed even when you move around, and the price is likely the best you’ll find for a truly great weighted blanket. Right now, it’s just $2 above its lowest price ever.