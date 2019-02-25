9 home goods Amazon’s store brand, AmazonBasics, carries for less — from $200 memory-foam mattresses to $45 Dutch ovens

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

AmazonBasics is the e-commerce behemoth’s store brand – that means lots of great products at low prices.

We’re particularly fond of the AmazonBasics home goods line, which has a robust selection ranging from furniture to flatware.

We rounded up nine of AmazonBasics’ best home goods to help you save some money on items you might be buying anyway.

By now, you’ve probably heard of AmazonBasics.

AmazonBasics is Amazon’s version of a store brand where you can find low-cost, generic versions of popular products. While finding specific products on Amazon can sometimes be a maze, the AmazonBasics section is particularly well-organized, making it easier to find what you need. And then, of course, there are the great prices that really make this section worth checking out, and coming back to – especially so if you’re a Prime member who can take advantage of Amazon’s free two-day shipping, and dozens of other Prime perks.

Whether it’s a big piece of furniture or a small kitchen gadget, AmazonBasics offers a robust selection of quality home basics for great prices. Below, we rounded up some of the best low-cost home goods we’ve found on the site.

A versatile Dutch oven

This colorful enamel Dutch oven bears resemblance to the premium Le Creseut pot. You may wonder how this affordable piece actually stacks up in the kitchen – judging from its 4.7-star rating and accompanying customer reviews, users are loving this budget buy.

A set of cookware essentials

This collection – which includes six pots and pans and five serving utensils – makes a great starter kit to outfit a new kitchen. You really get your bang for your buck here with a total of 15 pieces for just $46.

A practical surge protector

As we acquire more and more pieces of technology to charge, our regular amount of outlets just won’t cut it. That’s why surge protectors and power strips are great – they help you maximize the use of a single outlet, while making sure everything is safe – and worth having a few extra on hand.

A plush memory foam mattress

A queen-sized memory foam mattress for $200 may sound too good to be true, but it’s real – you can snag one on AmazonBasics. This mattress is made up of three different layers of memory foam to give you a soft, but supportive, night’s rest. You can read our full review of the AmazonBasics memory foam mattress here.

A basic vegetable spiralizer

Ease in to the spiralizing trend with this affordable gagdet. It has three different blades to help you turn veggies into noodles of all different shapes.

A set of convenient baking mats

Instead of using cooking sprays, grease, or parchment paper for your next baking bout, try out these silicone baking mats. They’re oven-safe and non-stick, making cleanup a breeze.

A set of colorful, reusable baking cups

If you find yourself baking muffins and cupcakes often, swap out the typical paper baking cups for these reusable silicone ones instead. They can save you money in the long run, not to mention they come in a range of adorable bright colors.

A set of simple white washcloths

Since they’re used so frequently, washcloths can get dirty pretty quickly, especially white ones. That’s why buying a bulk pack is a great idea. Amazon customers say this pack is a solid value with its low cost and durability, giving it 4.6 out of 5 stars overall.

A comfortable office chair

An office chair like this one usually costs $100 or more. You can adjust its height, swivel around, and tilt back just like with the more expensive models.