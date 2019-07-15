People are calling for boycotts of Amazon on Prime Day — but you might be supporting the company money without even realizing. Here’s the list of companies you might not realize that Amazon owns

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is kicking off today, along with a strike in the company’s warehouse in Shakopee, Minnesota.

To show solidarity with the striking workers, some online activists are calling for shoppers to boycott the 48-hour sale.

But Amazon’s stable of high-profile acquisitions makes it trickier to avoid the retailer entirely.

Amazon Prime Day is here, but not everyone’s happy about it. Some online users have taken to social media to call for a boycott against Amazon, expressing their solidarity with the warehouse employees currently striking in Minnesota.

Amazon has argued that the criticism is misplaced.

“Events like Prime Day have become an opportunity for our critics, including unions, to raise awareness for their cause, in this case, increased membership dues,” an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement to Business Insider. “These groups are conjuring misinformation to work in their favor, when in fact we already offer the things they purport to be their cause – industry leading pay of $15 per hour, benefits, and a safe workplace for our employees.”

The tech giant argues that it’s not the enemy when it comes to worker’s rights.

“We can only conclude that the people who plan to attend the event on Monday are simply not informed,” a spokesperson told Business Insider. “If these groups – unions and the politicians they rally to their cause – really want to help the American worker, we encourage them to focus their energy on passing legislation for an increase in the federal minimum wage, because $7.25 is too low.”

The strikes in the US and Europe, as well as the online calls for a boycott, are proceeding regardless.

And, since the tech giant has accrued a number of other major companies that people use every single day, participating in a boycott is not as easy as just logging out of your Amazon account for the day.

Amazon has so deeply integrated itself into our lives thru things like its web hosting that it may be difficult to *completely* boycott today them but you can abstain from using Prime, going to Whole Foods, or using it's services. #PrimeDayAmazon #PrimeDayStrike #PrimeDay pic.twitter.com/5r5NGeiLv4 — Alicia Crosby (@aliciatcrosby) July 15, 2019

If you’re trying to get your organic fix at Whole Foods, buy a new pair of shoes on Zappos, stream a video game on Twitch, or monitor your home’s safety on Ring, you’re interacting with an Amazon subsidiary.

Social media users promoting the boycott sought to clarify which sites and products constitute as “crossing the picket line” today.

FRIENDLY REMINDER TO NOT USE GOODREADS DURING THIS WHOLE PRIME DAY THING! ???? #PrimeDayStrike — ???????????????????????????????????? ???? (@riseofthelee_) July 15, 2019

Yes it's #PrimeDay but it's also the #AmazonStrike. Amazon's Warehouse employees are going on strike for better pay. Also… Amazon owns IMDB

Amazon owns Twitch

Amazon owns Whole Foods

Amazon owns Audible Don't cross that picket line, physically or virtually. — MrTuesday (@wwetuesday) July 15, 2019

Happy Prime Day! Have fun shopping! ok now that everyone's gone; dont buy into it, it's propaganda and workers are going on strike too. don't touch any of Amazon's stuff. not even IMDb. — kryode (@itskryode) July 15, 2019

But for casual shoppers less aware of Amazon’s reach, it’s a good indication that shoppers could be unwittingly supporting the online giant without even realizing it.

Here’s a list of Amazon’s subsidiaries:

Abebooks

ACX

Alexa Internet

Audible

Blink

Body Labs

Box Office Mojo

ComiXology

Digital Photography Review

Fabric.com

IMDb

Kindle

PillPack

Ring

Shopbop

Sqrrl

Twitch

Withoutabox

Woot!

Whole Foods

Zappos

