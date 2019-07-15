People are calling for boycotts of Amazon on Prime Day — but you might be supporting the company money without even realizing. Here’s the list of companies you might not realize that Amazon owns

- Amazon Prime Day 2019 is kicking off today, along with a strike in the company’s warehouse in Shakopee, Minnesota.
- To show solidarity with the striking workers, some online activists are calling for shoppers to boycott the 48-hour sale.
- But Amazon’s stable of high-profile acquisitions makes it trickier to avoid the retailer entirely.
- Visit BusinessInsider.com for more stories.
Amazon Prime Day is here, but not everyone’s happy about it. Some online users have taken to social media to call for a boycott against Amazon, expressing their solidarity with the warehouse employees currently striking in Minnesota.
Amazon has argued that the criticism is misplaced.
“Events like Prime Day have become an opportunity for our critics, including unions, to raise awareness for their cause, in this case, increased membership dues,” an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement to Business Insider. “These groups are conjuring misinformation to work in their favor, when in fact we already offer the things they purport to be their cause – industry leading pay of $15 per hour, benefits, and a safe workplace for our employees.”
The tech giant argues that it’s not the enemy when it comes to worker’s rights.
“We can only conclude that the people who plan to attend the event on Monday are simply not informed,” a spokesperson told Business Insider. “If these groups – unions and the politicians they rally to their cause – really want to help the American worker, we encourage them to focus their energy on passing legislation for an increase in the federal minimum wage, because $7.25 is too low.”
The strikes in the US and Europe, as well as the online calls for a boycott, are proceeding regardless.
And, since the tech giant has accrued a number of other major companies that people use every single day, participating in a boycott is not as easy as just logging out of your Amazon account for the day.
Amazon has so deeply integrated itself into our lives thru things like its web hosting that it may be difficult to *completely* boycott today them but you can abstain from using Prime, going to Whole Foods, or using it's services. #PrimeDayAmazon #PrimeDayStrike #PrimeDay pic.twitter.com/5r5NGeiLv4
— Alicia Crosby (@aliciatcrosby) July 15, 2019
If you’re trying to get your organic fix at Whole Foods, buy a new pair of shoes on Zappos, stream a video game on Twitch, or monitor your home’s safety on Ring, you’re interacting with an Amazon subsidiary.
Read more: Walmart launches its Amazon Prime Day counterattack with thousands of deals
Social media users promoting the boycott sought to clarify which sites and products constitute as “crossing the picket line” today.
FRIENDLY REMINDER TO NOT USE GOODREADS DURING THIS WHOLE PRIME DAY THING! ???? #PrimeDayStrike
— ???????????????????????????????????? ???? (@riseofthelee_) July 15, 2019
Yes it's #PrimeDay but it's also the #AmazonStrike. Amazon's Warehouse employees are going on strike for better pay. Also…
Amazon owns IMDB
Amazon owns Twitch
Amazon owns Whole Foods
Amazon owns Audible
Don't cross that picket line, physically or virtually.
— MrTuesday (@wwetuesday) July 15, 2019
Happy Prime Day! Have fun shopping!
ok now that everyone's gone; dont buy into it, it's propaganda and workers are going on strike too. don't touch any of Amazon's stuff. not even IMDb.
— kryode (@itskryode) July 15, 2019
For the boycott, remember Amazon owns
6pm
Abebooks
ACX
Audible
Book Depository
Box Office Mojo
Comixology
CreateSpace
DPReview
East Dane
Goodreads
IMDb
Kindle
PillPack
Twitch
Shopbop
Whole Foods
Woot!
Zappos
& more
If you can stay off any of these sites today & tomorrow, pls do pic.twitter.com/KBYwfU6UOs
— Benby is doing #CampNaNoWriMo (@AceOfBens) July 15, 2019
But for casual shoppers less aware of Amazon’s reach, it’s a good indication that shoppers could be unwittingly supporting the online giant without even realizing it.
Here’s a list of Amazon’s subsidiaries:
- Abebooks
- ACX
- Alexa Internet
- Audible
- Blink
- Body Labs
- Box Office Mojo
- ComiXology
- Digital Photography Review
- Fabric.com
- IMDb
- Kindle
- PillPack
- Ring
- Shopbop
- Sqrrl
- Twitch
- Withoutabox
- Woot!
- Whole Foods
- Zappos
Got tips? Email acain@businessinsider.com.