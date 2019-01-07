‘That’s not true’: Amazon’s Alexa just hilariously interrupted a Qualcomm exec in the middle of a demo at CES

caption Amazon’s Alexa has a mind of its own. source Caroline Cakebread/Business Insider

Amazon’s Alexa interrupted a Qualcomm executive giving a demo at CES on Monday afternoon in an eerie sign that artificial intelligence really does have a mind of its own.

Reporters at the event tweeted about Alexa’s notable interruption, in which the voice assistant reportedly said “No, that’s not true,” in response to something said by the speaker.

The Qualcomm represenative was reportedly giving a live demo on how Alexa works with automobiles, and the device did not perform as intended. Semiconductors for cars are a big area of expansion for Qualcomm.

Alexa just interrupted the Qualcomm exec on stage blurting “no that’s not true” #ces19 — Ina Fried (@inafried) January 7, 2019