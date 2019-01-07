‘That’s not true’: Amazon’s Alexa just hilariously interrupted a Qualcomm exec in the middle of a demo at CES

- source
- Caroline Cakebread/Business Insider
Amazon’s Alexa interrupted a Qualcomm executive giving a demo at CES on Monday afternoon in an eerie sign that artificial intelligence really does have a mind of its own.
Reporters at the event tweeted about Alexa’s notable interruption, in which the voice assistant reportedly said “No, that’s not true,” in response to something said by the speaker.
The Qualcomm represenative was reportedly giving a live demo on how Alexa works with automobiles, and the device did not perform as intended. Semiconductors for cars are a big area of expansion for Qualcomm.
Alexa just interrupted the Qualcomm exec on stage blurting “no that’s not true” #ces19
— Ina Fried (@inafried) January 7, 2019
omg at the Qualcomm press conference, the demo rep forgot to mute Alexa, and the speaker continued on with his speech, only to be interrupted by Alexa going
"No. That's not true."
Everyone laughed — a brief moment of true entertainment here lol
— CherES 2019 (@CherlynnLow) January 7, 2019
Hehe, Alexa just randomly blurted "No, that's not true" during @Qualcomm's demo of Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit platform. @amazon #CES2019 pic.twitter.com/roMtJ2n1fm
— Tina Trinh (@TinaTrinhNYC) January 7, 2019
SO FUNNY: In the middle of the Qualcomm demo, Alexa says "that's not true" #CES2019 #CES #demo #risk pic.twitter.com/sHEq4rNWb0
— Jim Harris | #CES2019 (@JimHarris) January 7, 2019