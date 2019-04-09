17 affordable ‘Amazon’s Choice’ products you need for your first kitchen — nearly all under $30

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Making the move to your first apartment can be pricey and overwhelming. Not to mention, difficult to keep track of everything you need to purchase.

We’ve compiled a list of basic kitchen essentials to add to your checklist that won’t break the bank and will prepare you for your first night of cooking in your first apartment.

Plus, all products on the list are Amazon’s Choice products, so they’re highly rated, well priced, and ready ship immediately.

Moving into your first apartment is exciting until you realize all of the items you need to buy. It may seem like your first-apartment checklist never ends. Despite what you thought growing up, your new apartment doesn’t come furnished with couches, helpful kitchen appliances, and that little junk draw that contains knickknacks capable of solving all your problems.

It’s the same with the kitchen. Most kitchens only come equipped with a refrigerator, stove/oven, and microwave, if you’re lucky. Everything else is on you. You’ll quickly learn that you’ll need more spoons than you can count and one frying pan won’t suffice. These kitchen essentials can quickly clog your credit card bill, and money is tight as it is.

Don’t worry. Your first-apartment checklist – kitchen edition – is just a scroll away.

From plates, to cups, to baking sheets, we’ve got you covered with every basic kitchen essential you’ll need to move in and have the ability to cook for yourself the first night in your new place. Plus, every item on this list is an Amazon’s Choice pick, so you’ll be at ease knowing it’s a frequently bought, highly rated item that’s ready to ship immediately.

Here are 17 basic kitchen essentials for your first apartment:

A baking set

Whether you bake or not, you’ll find use for this versatile six-piece baking set. Make cupcakes or egg cups in the muffin pan, bake cookies or roasted potatoes on the baking sheet, and make bread or a meatloaf in the loaf pan. All pans are made with heavy-duty carbon steel and a non-stick coating for easy cleanup. It’s recommended that you hand wash only.

A pair of oven mitts

caption Protect your hands and wrists with these silicone oven mitts. source Amazon

Protect your hands and wrists from getting burned with these silicone oven mitts that can handle temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. The silicone grips allow you to safely transport hot items from your stove top and oven appliance. To clean, just throw them in the dish washer or washing machine, or simply wipe them down with a damp cloth.

A set of frying pans

caption Cook an omelette, chicken, or vegetable stir fry medley with this frying pan set. source Amazon

T-fal’s heat-mastery system is high quality yet easy to use. The heat indicator in the middle let’s you know when your pan is perfectly heated and ready for cooking. Each pan is also coated with a non-stick interior and dishwasher safe. With this set, you’ll be able to cook an omelette, fry some chicken, and even make a vegetable stir fry medley.

A set of knives

caption These knives are color coded and come with a blade guard — perfect for novice chefs. source Amazon

These knives are perfect for first-time users. Each knife comes with a blade guard for storage and they are color coded, so you don’t cross contaminate your food during preparation. Best part: They’re covered under Cuisinart’s lifetime warranty.

A dinnerware set

caption Each piece is chip-resistant and is safe for both the dishwasher and microwave. source Amazon

These plates and bowls are made of porcelain with a unique swirled design on each piece. The set feeds four and includes dinner plates, salad plates, and soup bowls. The intricate design doesn’t mean they aren’t durable. Each piece is chip-resistant and safe for both the dishwasher and microwave.

A kitchen utensil set

caption Every kitchen utensil you’ll need all in one set. source Amazon

Save yourself the hassle and trouble of buying basic kitchen tools individually and purchase a set. This 10-piece package comes with several types of serving spoons, spatulas, a pair of tongs, a brush, and a whisk. Made from FDA-approved and BPA-free silicone, it is safe to use and heat resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, the silicone is a non-stick material and dishwasher safe for easy cooking and cleaning.

A silverware set

caption This stainless steel cutlery set can feed a party of four, no problem. source Amazon

From the AmazonBasics kitchen collection, this pearled-edge cutlery set gets the job of moving food from your plate to your mouth done. The stainless steel set is designed to feed a party of four with salad forks, dinner forks, teaspoons, tablespoons, and dinner knives. Cleanup is simple; just load them in the dishwasher and go about your day.

A French press

caption If you have four minutes, you’ll have fresh coffee. source Amazon

If you have four minutes, hot water, and ground beans, then you’ll have a great cup of coffee. The French press can handle temperatures up to 205 degrees Fahrenheit. Another plus is that you don’t need coffee filters for this kind of coffee maker, so you’ll save some money there.

A toaster oven

caption The Hamilton Beach toaster oven can fit up to six pieces of toast. source Amazon

Toast up to six slices of bread at a time with this Hamilton toaster. The great thing about this toaster oven is that it can also bake, broil, and convection cook. Cleaning the toaster is simple with the removable, front-access crumb tray.

An electric water kettle

caption Boil up to 1 liter of water with this “cordless” electric kettle. source Amazon

Easily and quickly boil up to 1 liter of water using this 1500-watt stainless steel electric kettle. The electric cord is attached to the heating base, so once your water is ready, you’re free to move it where ever you need. This kettle also has an automatic, shut-off feature for safety.

A mug set

caption Enjoy your morning coffee at home with this mug set. source Amazon

Save money on Starbucks by having your morning coffee or tea at home. These mugs are made from professional-grade porcelain so they’re microwave, oven, and dishwasher safe. They’re also covered under the 30-day, chip-free guarantee.

A storage container set

caption Store all or your left overs in these storage containers that come in five different sizes. source Amazon

Store your leftovers in the freezer and refrigerator, then easily heat them in the microwave – directly in one of these storage containers. This food-storage set comes with five different size containers, all with their own four-hinge locking system. Either hand wash or place in the top shelf of the dishwasher for cleaning.

A set of drinking glasses

caption These shatter-resistant cups are perfect for any occasion, indoors and outdoors. source Amazon

These shatter-resistant glasses can be used as all-purpose drinking glasses, for indoor and outdoor use. The set comes with eight glasses in four different colors that can each hold up to 20 fluid ounces.

A spice organizer

caption Use the expander to turn your 8.75-inch spice rack into a 15-inch spice rack. source Amazon

Organize your spices, cans, and jars with this 3-inch, deep-step organizer. If you find your kitchen is extra spicy, just pull the expander out and turn your 8.75-inch spice rack into a 15-inch spice rack. The durable bamboo is easy to maintain and clean with just a damp cloth or sponge.

A seasonings starter set

caption This gift set includes 12 essential organic spices for cooking. source Amazon

Simply Organic makes organic, USDA-certified, gluten-free spices. This set comes with 12 essential seasonings including: basil, cayenne pepper, chili powder, ground cinnamon, cumin, garlic powder, Italian seasoning, onion powder, oregano, crushed red pepper, and thyme.

A set of wine glasses

caption Shatter-resistant plastic wine glasses look like the real thing, but they won’t break on you. source Amazon

Skip the disappointment from shattering a glass chalice or knocking over your stemmed glass with these stemless, plastic wine glasses. Each wine glass is made with superior Tritan copolyester, so it’s shatter resistant, but also still looks and feels like real glass. This material is also 100% dishwasher safe.

Some chip clips

caption Chip clips help keep opened food items fresher, longer. source Amazon

Never open a bag of chips without having a way to keep them fresh again. These multi-use clips can close bags or hang towels and notepads with its strong magnetic backing. There is also a hanging hole on the clip for nail, hook, and peg placement.