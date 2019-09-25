Amazon just announced a new $60 Echo Dot with a built-in digital clock

caption The new Echo Dot. source Amazon

Amazon’s new Echo Dot with Clock was announced during the company’s event on Wednesday.

The Echo Dot with Clock is essentially the regular Echo Dot with all of the usual smart abilities and Amazon’s Alexa smart voice assistant, except the new model has the built-in display to show you the time, temperature, and alarm times.

The Echo Dot with Clock is up for preorder on Wednesday for $60.

The screen appears to be built into the new Echo Dot’s mesh exterior, and it’s a clear move to make the Echo Dot a better item for your bed-side table.

But it doesn’t necessarily have to be by your bedside: Amazon said that the Echo Dot with Clock’s screen can be clearly seen from across a room.

Amazon said you can also tap the top of the new Echo Dot with Clock to snooze the alarm for a few more minutes of sleep.

Amazon made the new Echo Dot with Clock available for preorder on Wednesday for $60.