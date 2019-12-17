‘The Expanse’ season 4 is a hit after the show was saved from cancellation by Amazon

caption Wes Chatham in “The Expanse” season 4 source Amazon Prime Video

Amazon’s “The Expanse” increased 34% in audience demand in the US week-over-week, Parrot Analytics said on Monday.

The show is Parrot Analytics’ seventh most in-demand digital original in the US this week.

Amazon renewed the series last year after Syfy canceled it.

Season 4 debuted Friday and Amazon had already renewed it for season 5 before its release.

“The Expanse” is punching back after being canceled by the Syfy network last year.

Amazon saved the series and renewed it for a fourth (and fifth) season. Season 4 debuted on Friday on Prime Video and it looks like the show is a hit. The series increased in audience demand in the US by 34% week-over-week, Parrot Analytics said on Monday, and is the data company’s seventh most in-demand digital original in the US this week.

Demand expressions are Parrot Analytics’ globally standardized TV demand measurement unit of audience demand, which reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance.

Amazon did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment on “The Expanse’s” performance.

Syfy canceled “The Expanse” due to sluggish ratings, as the network only owned first-run linear rights to the show in the US, according to Deadline. But all four seasons are now available to stream globally on Prime Video.

With Amazon’s pick-up of the show, some cast members felt it finally had a chance at wider impact.

“We kept saying for the first three years ‘this is the best show that no one has seen,'” Shohreh Aghdashloo, who plays Chrisjen Avasarala, said during a Q&A session at New York Comic Con in October. “Now we’re going global. We’re being seen. It can’t get any better. The show has finally found its place. Amazon is the place for a show like this.”