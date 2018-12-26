Amazon reveals the top-selling items of the season as it announces ‘record-breaking’ holiday sales

caption Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones were a top seller on Amazon this year. source Amazon

Amazon announced a “record-breaking” holiday season with more items ordered than ever before.

Top sellers included Amazon devices like the new Echo Dot, as well as LOL Surprise! dolls and Bose noise-reduction headphones.

Amazon continues display dominance in holiday shopping as customers trust it for last-minute gifting.

Amazon had a very good holiday season.

The company, while declining to produce any sales numbers, said it had a “record-breaking” holiday season with customers ordering more items from the website than ever before.

The items that contributed to the 1 billion items sold included Amazon devices like the new Echo Dot, as well as LOL Surprise! dolls in the Glam Glitter series, Carhartt clothing and accessories, and Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones.

Other Amazon devices that sold well were the Fire TV Stick 4K and the regular Echo. A lot of customers paired their Echos with the best-selling smart home devices, like the Amazon Smart Plug, the Ring Video Doorbell 2, TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Mini Outlet, and the iRobot Roomba 690, which were all best-sellers.

The biggest toys of the year apart from LOL Surprise dolls were the Nerf N-Strike Elite Strongarm Blaster, Melissa & Doug Scratch Art Rainbow Mini Notes with Wooden Stylus, Crayola Inspiration Art Case, and the Lego Creator Mighty Dinosaurs Toy. Tech goodies also flew off the virtual shelves.

Apart from the Bose headphones, Amazon said the Samsung 65″ 4K UHD 8 Series Smart LED TV, the Apple iPad, wi-fi and 32 GB edition in Space Gray, the Wemo Mini Smart Plug, the Blue Yeti USB Microphone in Blackout, the Wyze Cam 1080p HD Indoor Wireless Smart Home Camera, and HP Sprocket Photo Paper were all best sellers.

For apparel and accessories, customers scooped up Carhartt, which Amazon says sold 1 million units over the holiday, as well as Calvin Klein, Champion, and UGG brand items.

Prime’s guarantee, and the trust customers have in it to get their gifts to them in time to give for Christmas, makes Amazon’s peak of the season both later and greater than that of its online competitors.

That means best-sellers will likely differ from Amazon when compared to other online websites as its peak gifting period is usually closer to December 18, when compared to Walmart and Target, which is closer to December 10, according to data from Rakuten Intelligence.

Here’s the full list of Amazon best-sellers for the holiday season: