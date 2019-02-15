This $10 Apple Watch band I got on Amazon is virtually indistinguishable from Apple’s $49 version

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

I wanted a new band for my Apple Watch, but Apple’s Sport Loop costs $49, which was more than I was willing to spend. I searched Amazon for a cheaper alternative and found the AmBand for $10.

The AmBand Sport Loop is one-fifth of the price and nearly identical to Apple’s. It also comes in many cool colors for personalizing your Apple Watch.

I was initially hesitant about buying a third-party watch band, but after wearing the AmBand Sport Loop, it’s a great alternative. It’d be extremely hard to justify spending more on the Apple-branded version.

I’ve never been the type to need the latest gadgets, but over the last few months, I’ve made an effort to slowly upgrade or add new tech into my life – and the Apple Watch Series 4 was one of my latest additions.

Without listing out all the specs and cool features tech nerds swoon over, I’ll just say that the beauty of the Apple Watch comes in the endless options for personalization. Just looking at all the variations Apple offers is a testament to that.

After reading and watching a bunch of reviews, I ultimately decided to go with the Nike+ version with the Sport Loop band for a few key reasons, one being that it does the exact same things as the normal Apple Watch, but it comes with additional exclusive Nike+ watch faces and a reflective band that you can’t buy separately. Since it costs just as much as the normal Apple Watch, I thought that was the best choice.

I was ready to buy a bunch of different bands to customize my watch, but after realizing they were $49 each, I ran far away from Apple and went straight to Amazon. There, I found the AmBand Sport Loop, a $10 alternative to Apple’s Sport Loop. Like most people, I usually have reservations about buying third-party products from unknown brands, but I figured it’d be really hard to screw up a few inches of nylon and Velcro – so I rolled the dice and ordered one.

Clearing up concerns about packaging and sizing:

The AmBand doesn’t come in any fancy packaging – just a simple, resealable plastic sleeve indicating the color and band size. It may concern you at first, but it’s worth noting that even though the packaging says 38mm, the band fits 40mm watches perfectly. Both Apple bands and AmBands are designed to be interchangeable, so if you plan to upgrade from an older 38mm watch to the 40mm Series 4 or on older to 42mm watch to the 44mm Series 4, your collection of bands won’t be obsolete.

The differences:

Upon un-packaging the new band, I carefully inspected it side by side with the Sport Loop band that came with my watch. Aside from the tiny Apple Watch logo, Nike+ logo, and 40mm tag (all of which are completely hidden when worn), and obviously the color, there are no notable differences between the two that make Apple’s band better aesthetically.

Much to my surprise, I found one attribute that actually makes the $10 alternative better. The nylon is a bit thicker, which makes it more comfortable on the wrist. However, I found that the AmBand‘s Velcro tabs are also thicker, which makes the watch a little bit harder to fasten. It’s not a major inconvenience (just a few more seconds and a slightly harder pull is required), but the Apple Sport Loop band does take less effort to fasten. My AmBand is still in like-new condition, but I suspect it’ll become easier once it’s broken in.

The Bottom Line:

Unless you’re related to Steve Jobs and run the risk of being shunned by others for all eternity for sporting something that’s not made by Apple, I firmly believe there’s no reason you should spend $49 on a band. Had I purchased the AmBand in black, it would be extremely hard to tell the difference between the two, especially once it’s installed and on your wrist.

Even if you’re a diehard Apple fan and have the extra cash to spend, my advice is: don’t do it. Or, at the very least, reconsider it. For the same amount you’ll spend on one Apple Sport Loop band, you could get seven AmBands (two three-pack bundles for $19.99 each and a single band for $9.99).