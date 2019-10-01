A former Dallas cop has been found guilty of murder for shooting her unarmed black neighbor to death in his own apartment

A former Dallas police officer was found guilty of murder on Tuesday, one year after she fatally shot an unarmed black man in his own apartment.

Amber Guyger, 31, testified that she believed she was in her own apartment when she saw a shadowy figure moving toward her. She said she opened fire because she believed her life was in danger.

Prosecutors poked holes in her defense, saying she missed a number of obvious signs she wasn’t in her own home, and that Botham Jean, 26, was watching TV and eating ice cream and posing no threat to her.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A former Dallas police officer who said she shot her unarmed black neighbor to death after mistakenly entering his apartment was found guilty of murder on Tuesday.

Amber Guyger, 31, killed Botham Jean, 26, last September and was fired from the department soon afterward. The incident reignited a longstanding public debate over the use of deadly force by police officers – particularly against people of color.

After the verdict was read in court on Tuesday, Jean’s family members wept and celebrated.

“God is good,” Jean’s mother said, raising her fists in the air, according to The New York Times.

Guyger testified in court last week that she had believed she was in her own apartment, believed, Jean was an intruder, and opened fire in an act of self-defense.

Guyger, who lived on the third floor of the apartment building, said she mistakenly parked on the fourth floor after a long day of work, and went to the unit one floor above her own. There, she said she saw a silhouetted figure standing in the dark, moving towards her as she yelled, “Let me see your hands!” before she opened fire.

Read more: The Dallas cop who shot her neighbor was distracted by a phone call with her partner, who she was sleeping with

Guyger said she was trying to defend herself – but prosecutors said Jean was never a threat

caption Botham Shem Jean, 26, was shot dead by Guyger when she confused his apartment for her own last Thursday night. source GoFundMe

But prosecutors poked holes in Guyger’s story, asking how she missed key indicators that she was in the wrong apartment – such as Jean’s distinctive red doormat, and the fact that the electronic lock on his door didn’t accept her key.

They also argued that Guyger hadn’t done enough to save Jean’s life. Prosecutors pointed out that she texted her partner – with whom she was having an affair – as she was on the phone with 911.

Prosecutors emphasized that Jean never posed any threat to Guyger. He had been sitting in his living room, watching TV, and eating a bowl of vanilla ice cream when she walked through the door.

“Botham Jean was never a threat to Amber Guyger – never,” the lead prosecutor, Jason Hermus, said during closing arguments on Monday. “Justice needs to happen in this courtroom today.”

Guyger could face a sentence anywhere between five and 99 years in prison.