The Dallas cop who shot her neighbor was distracted by a phone call with her partner, who she was sleeping with

caption Amber Guyger is seen arriving at court for the first day of her trial on September 23. source Jeremy Lock/Reuters

The trial of ex-Dallas police officer Amber Guyger started on Monday. She faces murder charges in the death of her neighbor, Botham Jean.

Prosecutors said Guyger was distracted by a call from her partner, who she was romantically involved with at the time, when she mistakenly parked on the wrong floor of her building’s lot, NBC News reported.

Her defense attorneys said that distraction led Guyger to enter the wrong floor of her apartment and walk into Jean’s apartment, thinking it was her own. She then shot him dead, thinking he was an intruder.

Meanwhile, her defense attorneys say she mistakenly entered the wrong apartment and thought he was an intruder.

Meanwhile, her defense attorneys say she mistakenly entered the wrong apartment and thought he was an intruder.

caption Botham Shem Jean was shot dead last year inside his apartment in Dallas, Texas. He was a 26-year-old accountant from St. Lucia. source YouTube/Family handout

The trial of 31-year-old Amber Guyger got underway on Monday. She faces murder charges in the death of 26-year-old accountant Botham Jean. She is white; he was black.

In their opening statements, reported by NBC News, prosecutors revealed that Guyger had been in a relationship with her partner at the Dallas Police Department, Martin Rivera. They said that she had been on a phone call with him when she was parking her car, and the distraction caused her to park on the wrong floor of the lot and subsequently enter Jean’s apartment, located a floor directly above her own.

Guyger is not fighting the allegation that she killed Jean by a mistake. But her lawyers are arguing that it wasn’t a criminal one.

During their opening statements, they downplayed her relationship with Rivera, saying it was fizzling out at the time.

But prosecutors shared a text message Guyger sent Rivera four hours before the shooting that said she was “super horny today,” the Dallas Morning News reported. The two officers deleted the messages after the shooting, Fox 4 reported.

What really caused her to make the mistake, her lawyers argued, was a long day of work. They said she worked more than 13 hours and was on “autopilot” when she got back to her apartment.

“What was going through Amber’s mind was that, ‘I’m done with my day’s work. I’m going home,'” her attorney, Robert Rogers, said, according to NBC News.

At the time, the shooting made national news as activists called it an example of how police treat black people differently.

Shortly after her arrest, Guyger was fired from the department. If convicted, Guyger faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.