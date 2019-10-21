After Instagram censored Amber Heard’s nipple, she called out the double standard with a topless picture of Jason Momoa

caption Jason Momoa and Amber Heard starred in the DC Comics film “Aquaman.” source Presley Ann/FilmMagic

Amber Heard recently posted a photo of herself with one nipple exposed, but it was removed from Instagram for violating the app’s community guidelines.

In protest, she posted the same image that was edited to have Jason Momoa’s face and body instead of hers, including his nipple.

“I decided to pay homage by replacing it with a picture that DID meet IG’s strict nudity guidelines and such careful gender policies,” she wrote in the caption.

She also reposted her own photo on Twitter.

Amber Heard recently flouted Instagram’s controversial nipple policy with a shirtless photo of her “Aquaman” costar Jason Momoa.

Heard had posted a photo of herself wearing a blazer without an undershirt, exposing one nipple. But the photo, taken by Matthew Welch for a collaborative project between Interview magazine and Saint Laurent, was removed from Instagram for violating the app’s community guidelines.

Over the weekend, she reposted the same image – but edited to have Momoa’s face and body instead of hers.

“In honor of IG’s rigorous and equitable Community Guidelines against showing the Female nipple,” she wrote, “and since mine enjoyed the brief privilege that’s afforded to my male counterparts.. I decided to pay homage by replacing it with a picture that DID meet IG’s strict nudity guidelines and such careful gender policies.”

Heard also posted the original photo next to Momoa’s edited photo on her Instagram Story, asking her followers to vote in a poll: “Is there a difference?”

The two poll options were “Yes, one is art” and “This policy is bulls—.”

In honor of IGs rigorous & equitable Community Guidelines v showing the Female nipple & since mine enjoyed the brief privilege afforded 2 my male counterparts,I decided 2 pay homage x posting a pic that DID meet IGs strict nudity guidelines & careful gender policies #FreeTheNipp pic.twitter.com/kijNTgMAJY — Amber Heard (@realamberheard) October 20, 2019

As Insider’s Rob Price previously reported, while Facebook’s internal guidelines for content moderators allow photos showing women’s nipples in some circumstances – like breastfeeding photos and political protests – they remain mostly banned.

Critics consider the policy to be outdated and unfairly biased, which inspired the “Free the Nipple” movement.

Celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski, Chrissy Teigen, and Chelsea Handler have challenged the boundaries of the policy, pushed for greater social acceptance of female bodies, and called on tech firms like Facebook (which owns Instagram) to end the double standard.

Interestingly, Heard’s photo wasn’t immediately removed when she posted it in September.

After the Instagram account for La Fille d’O, a Belgian lingerie line founded by Murielle Victorine Scherre, reported the photo, Instagram said it didn’t violate the app’s community guidelines. The account then launched a targeted campaign against Heard, urging followers to report the photo as some kind of experiment.

caption The account for La Fille d’O created an Instagram Story Highlight dedicated to Heard’s nipple. source @lafilledo/Instagram

La Fille d’O appeared to be protesting the selective nature of Instagram’s policy. Photos posted by small lingerie brands – as well as lesser-known artists, creators, photographers, and models – are frequently censored and their accounts suspended, while Heard’s photo was allowed to remain.

When Heard caught wind of this campaign to report her photo, she slammed the effort on Twitter.

“Cool cool – love women supporting women!!” she wrote, reposting her photo and adding the hashtag #NotYourBraNotMyProblem.

#LaFilletEgo cool cool – love women supporting women!! (Btw-Pls let us know when you’re coming out with your chic new men’s lingerie line) #FreeTheNipp #lafilledo #theDisruptor pic.twitter.com/nosybeYegL — Amber Heard (@realamberheard) September 15, 2019

“So ladies, if u ever get nipple shamed u can: a) report other women b) try & organize women 2 gang up on other women who r fighting the same fight c) use ANY of that energy 2, i dunno, change the system u think is so unfair 2 begin with,” she continued.

So ladies, if u ever get nipple shamed u can: a) report other women b) try & organize women 2 gang up on other women who r fighting the same fight c) use ANY of that energy 2, i dunno, change the system u think is so unfair 2 begin with. Go #lafillet #lafilledo ! @tilleysong pic.twitter.com/11hinCAqe6 — Amber Heard (@realamberheard) September 15, 2019

Representatives for Heard didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.