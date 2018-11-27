Amber Heard basically wore a fancy swimming cap on the red carpet and looked like a real-life mermaid

caption Amber Heard’s look for the London premiere of “Aquaman” gave off mermaid vibes. source Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Amber Heard wore what essentially looked like a couture version of a swimming cap to the London premiere of “Aquaman” on Monday.

The headpiece matched her embroidered emerald-green gown by Valentino.

Heard previously wore an extravagant headpiece made entirely of hand-painted gold zip ties to the Met Gala in May.

Amber Heard showed off her knack for wearing fancy headwear on the red carpet when she attended the London premiere of “Aquaman” on Monday.

The actress went with a flowing green Valentino gown from the label’s Fall 2018 collection for the event. The dress featured embroidered detailing throughout and a cutout design on the sides. While the dress was certainly eye-catching with its intricate pattern, her headpiece seemed to steal the show.

caption The actress went with a gown by Valentino. source Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Heard paired the Valentino gown with a matching headpiece that essentially looked like a couture version of a swimming cap. It even featured a chin strap to bring the design all the way around Heard’s face. She accessorized with a single earring on her left ear, and finished the look with platform heels by Brian Atwood.

caption The extravagant headpiece matched the embroidered look of the dress. source Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

The aquatic touch certainly seemed to fit the theme of the film, and her complete look gave off some serious mermaid vibes.

caption The gown also featured a flowing train. source Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

This isn’t the first time Heard has experimented with extravagant headwear. The star previously attended the Met Gala back in May wearing a spiky gold headdress with her bold red dress.

caption Heard attends the 2018 Met Gala. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

People quickly noticed that the headwear was actually a $32 piece from Apatico, which is made entirely of handpainted zip ties for a DIY-touch.

Read more: Amber Heard wore a $30 headdress made with zip ties to the Met Gala

caption It’s not the first time Heard has worn head-turning accessories. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Whether she’s wearing haute couture or a DIY-inspired look, Heard seems to be making a case for extravagant headwear on the red carpet.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.