Amber Rudd sparks race row after referring to Diane Abbott as ‘coloured’

Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd refers to Labour’s Diane Abbott as a “coloured woman.”

The comments, made on the BBC Radio 2 Jeremy Vine Show were branded “offensive” by Abbott.

The row comes as both major parties are engulfed in separate race rows.

The Conservatives were forced to suspend over a dozen members this week while the Equalities watchdog announced that it could launch an official investigation into anti-Semitism in the Labour party.

LONDON – The Work and Pensions Secretary has triggered a new race row after referring to the Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott as “coloured.”

Rudd made the comments while appearing on the Jeremy Vine show on BBC Radio 2, to talk about the abuse received by female members of parliament.

“It definitely is worse if you’re a woman and it’s worst of all if you’re a coloured woman,” she said.

“I know that Diane Abbott gets a huge amount of abuse and I think that’s something we need to continue to call out.”

The comments triggered outrage on social media after a week in which both major parties in UK politics have been battling race rows.

Abbott described the comments as “offensive.”

“The term “coloured”, is an outdated, offensive and revealing choice of words,” she tweeted.

Rudd subsequently apologised for the comments.

“Mortified at my clumsy language and sorry to @HackneyAbbott,” she tweeted.

“My point stands: that no one should suffer abuse because of their race or gender.”

The Conservatives were hit by a series of allegations this week of Islamophobia and racism by party members, with over a dozen members suspended by the party.

One councillor, who had been reinstated by the party, was accused of posting a racist meme about Abbott.

Meanwhile the Labour party’s ongoing anti-Semitism crisis increased on Thursday after the Equalities and Human Rights Commission announced that it was looking at taking action against the party for alleged “unlawful discrimination” towards Jewish people.

This is a developing story…