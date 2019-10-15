AMC Theatres is getting into the streaming business with a new on-demand service

AMC Theatres has announced it is launching AMC Theatres On Demand, a new streaming service.

On Tuesday, around 2,000 titles from the biggest studios in Hollywood will be available to rent or buy on the chain’s site, mobile app, Roku, or smart TV apps.

It will cost around $3-$6 to rent titles and $10-$20 to buy them.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

AMC Theatres, the largest movie chain in the world, announced on Monday that it is getting into the on-demand streaming business.

AMC Theatres On Demand will be available on its website, mobile app, Roku, and smart TV apps beginning Tuesday and will feature at its launch around 2,000 titles to rent or buy through the deals it has made with major studios like Disney, Warner Bros., Universal, Sony, and Paramount.

It will cost around $3-$6 to rent titles and $10-$20 to buy them. That’s comparable to other on-demand streaming services.

Selections will range from new releases to catalogue titles from participating studios. New releases will be available the same time they are available digitally nationwide. Crucially, they will not be available while they are playing in theaters. Though in the past some studios have voiced interest in creating a premium on-demand window for popular movies, in which select titles would be available on demand before the traditional exclusive 90-day theatrical window has elapsed, those talks have since stopped. AMC Theatres On Demand will respect the window.

Read more: Taika Waititi explains the origins of his Oscar contender “Jojo Rabbit,” why he ended up playing Hitler, and what it was like directing in costume

The chain has also made a cross-platform marketing partnership with AMC Networks. Through the deal, the libraries of AMC Networks’ IFC Films and RLJE Films will be available on the service beginning in late 2019.

This is the first time a US exhibitor has dipped into a business venture dedicated to the home. But to connect the service back to its theaters, members of the chain’s popular AMC Stubs loyalty program who use the on-demand service will earn points towards in-theater rewards.

You can rent or purchase titles at AMC’s website.