Here comes AMD …

Rival Intel fell sharply after offering muted guidance and citing a slowdown in the sector.

AMD is set to report first-quarter results after Tuesday’s closing bell. Shareholders may be in for volatility as a slowdown has recently impacted the chip-making industry.

“We’d love to get more color on the revenue trajectory by product to support the high single digit growth outlook, and how much of the burden of that growth shifts from microprocessors vs. graphics, especially as Intel emerges from various microprocessor shortages,” noted Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore.

Rival Intel’s stock fell more than 6% after it gave soft guidance due to CEO Bob Swan “taking a more cautious view of the year.”

An industry-wide slowdown has occurred alongside a deceleration in cloud-based capital expenditure by tech giants Amazon and Microsoft. Intel recently exited the 5G smartphone business, saying there was “no clear path to profitability.“

“We remain cautious on the semiconductor group overall,” said Nomura research analyst David Wong. “Much as we expected, the latest news points to a continuation of the down-cycle, which we expect will last through the next several months.”

Here’s what analysts surveyed by Bloomberg are expecting:

Adjusted EPS: $0.05

$0.05 Revenue: $1.26 billion

$1.26 billion Operating Profit: $75.8 million

AMD is up 49% this year.